Hartlepool United legend Micky Barron confirmed he's been in touch with Tommy Widdrington after the Aldershot manager suffered two strokes.

The pair helped Pools win promotion to League One together in 2003 and have remained close friends ever since.

Widdrington, who has been in charge of the Shots since April 2023, was hospitalised at the end of last month.

Aldershot have since confirmed that the 53-year-old has been responding well after receiving treatment for an ischaemic stroke.

Barron, who has endured a difficult year with his own health after being diagnosed with heart failure in the spring, confirmed he has reached out to his former teammate as he begins his recovery.

"I've been in touch with him," he said.

"Obviously, I've tried not to pester him about things.

"It was shocking to hear, these kinds of things seem to be happening more and more.

"It's a bit of a concern. Another good friend of mine, Marco Gabbiadini, had heart surgery recently as well.

"I don't know what it's down to but it's something that I think - especially with managers and coaches - needs to be looked at.

"We all wish Tommy well, he's a good character, he loves his football and he's done a great job at Aldershot.

"I reached out to pass on our love and we'll be in touch with him again soon."