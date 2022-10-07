‘Top guy’ - Wes McDonald on Josh Umerah’s Hartlepool United impact
Josh Umerah is the man of the moment at Hartlepool United.
Not content with a brace away at Mansfield Town on Friday night, Umerah added his sixth goal of the season against Doncaster in midweek to give Pools a deserved first-half lead.
Although Bobby Faulkner’s goal cancelled out his early strike, it was another very positive performance from Hartlepool’s No.9 who is becoming a fan-favourite at the Suit Direct Stadium.
He’s also becoming a favourite of his teammates as well with Wes McDonald revealing his admiration for Umerah.
McDonald said: “Josh is a top guy on and off the field. He works hard, he’s a handful, strong, always willing to run in-behind, battle with defenders and score goals. He’s a top, top guy.
“If anything he complements my game because a big man up top I can play off him but he can also run in-behind and interchange quite a lot, I can use him as a balance and things like that.”