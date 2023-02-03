Murray has endured a difficult time at the Suit Direct Stadium since his arrival from Kilmarnock in the summer and has recently found himself out of Keith Curle’s starting line-up.

And it has been revealed was the subject of a bid from Dunfermline.

“He is a good player, he had a good spell here before,” said Dunfermline boss James McPake.

Hartlepool United's Euan Murray. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News).

“I had tried to take him to Dundee twice as well. It was disappointing but – maybe fourth time lucky, who knows!

“You’re always in a fight – either with other clubs or the parent club.”

He added: “The offer went in [to Hartlepool] and we thought it would be accepted.

“It seemed they were trying to get somebody in, and they got somebody late on.