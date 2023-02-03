News you can trust since 1877
Transfer bid for Hartlepool United defender rejected

Hartlepool United turned down an approach from Dunfermline for defender Euan Murray.

By Richard Mennear
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Murray has endured a difficult time at the Suit Direct Stadium since his arrival from Kilmarnock in the summer and has recently found himself out of Keith Curle’s starting line-up.

And it has been revealed was the subject of a bid from Dunfermline.

“He is a good player, he had a good spell here before,” said Dunfermline boss James McPake.

Hartlepool United's Euan Murray. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News).
“I had tried to take him to Dundee twice as well. It was disappointing but – maybe fourth time lucky, who knows!

“You’re always in a fight – either with other clubs or the parent club.”

He added: “The offer went in [to Hartlepool] and we thought it would be accepted.

“It seemed they were trying to get somebody in, and they got somebody late on.

“I don’t know if that was the one they needed,” he added.

