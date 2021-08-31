Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Dan James completes Leeds move, Chelsea close in on Saul
All the moves, rumours and more as the summer transfer window comes to a close
It’s that time again.
We’re less than 24 hours away from the 2021 summer transfer window closing and it’s looking like a busy one.
Will Kylian Mbappe finally get his Madrid move? Who’s going to pull off the inevitable shock last minute move in the Premier League? Stick with us throughout the day for all the latest news and updates.
Deadline Day LIVE
Mbappe deal is OFF
The biggest deal of the day could have finally reached a conclusion.
PSG have rejected a £189 million bid fro Real Madrid for Kyllian Mbappe who will be staying in Paris... for now!
Celtic sign Giakoumakis
It’s expected to be a busy evening in the East End of Glasgow with players coming in and out of Celtic Park.
With Odsonne Edouard close to completing his move to Crystal Palace the Hoops have moved to bring in Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis.
The last Greek striker with the name Giorgos who played at Parkhead was certainly a popular figure with the Hoops fans...
Los Blancos complete Camavinga deal
Real Madrid have snapped up one of the highest rated young talents in world football.
The 18-year old, who already has two senior caps for the French national team, moves to Madrid from French side Rennes.
Sky Sports have reported a fee in the region of €30 to €40 million .
Seagulls sign Sima - send striker to Stoke
Brighton & Hove Albion have signed highly rated young striker Abdallah Sima from Slavia Prague and immediately sent the Senegal international on loan to Championship side Stoke City for the season.
Lingard and Traore unlikely to make moves
With deadline fast approaching and clubs frantically trying to get paper work through, two Premier League players who had been linked with moves look set to be staying put.
Wolves’ Adama Traore, who reportedly had been keen on joining up with former boss Nuno Espírito Santo at Spurs, is unlikely to depart Molineux.
Meanwhile, Jesse Lingard is likely to remain a Manchester United player for now despite interest from a host of Premier League clubs with West Ham thought to be the front runners.
Sky Bet have both as heavy odds on to remain at their respective clubs, both priced at 1/10.
Phillips signs new Reds deal
Defender Nat Phillips has signed a new long term deal at Liverpool after being linked with a move away from Anfield this window. Brighton were rumoured to be in for the 24-year old and Southampton had also been linked but it looks like he’ll be staying to fight for a regular place in the Liverpool first team.
Reiss Nelson makes loan move
The movement just keeps coming in and out of the Emirates.
Reiss Nelson has completed a season-long loan move to Feyenoord.
The 21-year-old has spent his entire career with the Gunners but he makes the brave decision to move to the Eredivisie side in the hope of getting a lot more minutes under his belt.
Morecambe defender makes Carlisle United switch
Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson this morning said no ins or outs were expected, so of course we have some movement.
Kevin Mellor makes the move to League Two side Carlisle United on a free transfer.
Daniel James to Leeds is finally done
The never-ending saga is finally over.
James joins Leeds United on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
No last minute turnarounds this time.