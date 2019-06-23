Transfer news: Carlisle United set to sign Hartlepool United target Tom White
Hartlepool United are set to miss out on one of their summer transfer targets Tom White.
The out of contract Gateshead midfielder is set to sign for League Two side Carlisle United as talks with Pools appear to have broken down.
With the Heed demanding a five figure compensation fee for the 22-year-old England C international, a move to bring White to the Super 6 Stadium was going to prove difficult given Hartlepool’s budget.
A source close to the player suggested that Carlisle would be the young midfielder’s next destination, with the Cumbrian outfit due to announce his arrival in the coming days.
Due to White being a product of Carlisle’s academy, it remains to be seen how that could affect a potential compensation agreement between the clubs – though the League Two side seem prepared to take a chance. White joined Gateshead from the Cumbrians as a teenager and went on to make just shy of 50 appearances for the Tynesiders.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
2018-19 was his breakthrough season as he scored three times in 43 matches for the Heed in the National League and was named as Gateshead’s player of the year.
Pools boss Craig Hignett had identified a physical midfielder as a prime target to bring in over the summer. And with White set for a move to the Football League, attentions must now turn elsewhere.
Released Salford City midfielder Gus Mafuta has also been in talks with the club but nothing has progressed. The 24-year-old featured 22 times for the Ammies last term as he helped them earn back-to-back promotions to the Football League.