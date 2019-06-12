Hartlepool United beat off competition from a host of EFL clubs to sign former Sunderland winger Luke Molyneux.

The 21-year old made 16 National League appearances for Pools in an impressive loan spell from League One side Sunderland last season, scoring two goals.

Molyneux was released by the Black Cats last month with Hartlepool emerging as the favourites to sign the forward on a permanent basis before finally agreeing a deal.

He becomes club’s fourth summer signing in a deal that could prove to be a real coup for Craig Hignett’s side ahead of the new season.

Nicke Kabamba, Michael Raynes and Ben Killip have all been snapped up by Pools so far as the encouraging preparations for the 2019/20 campaign continued.

Molyneux teased the signing via his official Twitter account on Wednesday morning before Hartlepool United officially announced the deal around midday.

With one of Hignett’s main summer targets now secure, Molyneux could now be joined at the Super 6 Stadium by one of his former teammates, Tom White.

The pair played together at Gateshead during the first half of the 2018/19 National League campaign under the management of former Newcastle United player Steve Watson.

In demmand White impressed in the heart of the Heed midfield last season – winning the club’s Player of the Season award and earning a call up to the England C squad.

The Tynesiders’ demotion to the National League North means they are unlikely to retain the services of the 22-year-old but Pools will have to fight off strong EFL competition once again for his signature.