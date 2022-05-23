Transfer update on in-demand Hartlepool United forward Luke Molyneux

Reports from the south coast claim Pompey boss Danny Cowley won't be following up his initial interest in Molyneux having watched him in action this season.

Portsmouth need to sign forward players this summer but they won’t be signing the former Sunderland academy graduate, claim The News.

They report: “The Pompey boss watched Molyneux, who has also been linked with the likes of Barnsley, Derby and Hearts, at Northampton in March.

Luke Molyneux of Hartlepool United. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images).

“But Cowley has now decided to focus his attention on other areas, as he prepares to bring in a number of attacking options this summer.

"Pompey currently don’t have a senior attacking player contracted for next season.”

Molyneux is one of the players to be offered new terms by Pools, however the League Two side face a battle to retain his services.

The player of the year is attracting serious interest this summer and he could be moving on having helped Pools retain their Football League status.

Meanwhile, Gary Liddle was among the players offered a new deal by Hartlepool United.

The veteran defender had recently spoken about his hope of extending his stay at Pools and new terms have now been offered to him.

Liddle has cemented his legacy with Pools over two spells and has this season moved into the top 10 list of all time appearances.

Speaking last month, Liddle said: “All I’ve tried to do this season is make myself available and when I have played I’d like to think, in the most part, I’ve performed. But I’ll always be there.

“I’ll hopefully be here next season and be able to kick on again but I’m pleased I've been fit for most of the season.

“I’ve enjoyed this season. Ultimately the main things was that I wanted to help this club be in this league, not just for this season but for the coming season’s as well, and I’m pleased to have played my part in it."