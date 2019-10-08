Two ex-Middlesbrough managers listed as early outsiders for the Sunderland job after Jack Ross sacking
Former Middlesbrough managers Tony Pulis and Aitor Karanka are early outsiders with bookmakers to take charge at Sunderland following the sacking of Jack Ross.
The Black Cats sacked Ross on Tuesday afternoon and a range of names have already been linked with the vacant position at the Stadium of Light.
Just hours after leaving Barnsley, German Daniel Stendel is the early favourite with bookmakers SkyBet and can be backed at 7/4.
Former Sunderland managers Roy Keane and Sam Allardyce (both 5/1) are also among the early bookies’ favourites.
Further back, Pulis, who left the Riverside at the end of last season, and Karanka both appear on the list of potential candidates at 25/1.
Karanka, who led Boro to Championship promotion in 2016, has been out of work since leaving Nottingham Forest in January and has recently been linked with Spanish side Almeria.