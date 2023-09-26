Two first-half goals see Hartlepool United lose 2-0 at home to Solihull Moors in the Vanarama National League
After collecting four points from six on the road last week, Pools were hoping to cement their place in the Vanarama National League play-off mix on returning to home territory.
But they suffered their second 2-0 defeat in succession at the Suit Direct Stadium thanks to first-half goals from Joe Newton and Callum Maycock.
Wing-back Newton opened the scoring in Tuesday night’s encounter after just eight minutes with midfielder Maycock slotting home in the 35th minute to double the advantage.
Striker Mani Dieseruvwe came close to reducing the arrears after the interval but saw his 51st minute header well saved by Tommy Simkin.
Defender Zac Johnson, making his debut for Pools on loan from Sunderland, also came close to scoring when visiting substitute Josh Kelly cleared his strike off the line.
But Kelly twice threatened to increase Solihull’s lead as they withstood home pressure to counter attack on the break.
Despite their defeat in front of 3,517 spectators, Pools remain in sixth place on 19 points ahead of the visit of Dorking Wanderers on Saturday.
The Surrey side will travel north in 14th place after a 1-0 victory at Ebbsfleet United.
Hartlepool: Jameson, Johnson, Onariase, Hendrie, Ferguson, Seaman, Crawford (Dolan 70), Finney, Grey (Aghatise 70), Umerah (Wreh 81), Dieseruvwe.
Subs not used: Dixon, Burton.
Booked: Onariase, Dieseruvwe,Johnson.
Solihull Moors: Simkin, Clarke, Newton, Morrison, Stearman, Craig, Osborne (Kelly 56), Maycock, Mafuta, Beck, Warburton.
Subs not used: Stevens,Hall,Brogan,Barratt.
Booked: Osborne, Craig, Kelly.
Ref: Paul Marsden (Lancashire).