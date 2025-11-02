Unbeaten Lions roar back to win

u/8 Lions

FC Hartlepool junior reports

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

u/8 Lions!

FC Hartlepool Lions v TIBS Blues

What a game! The Lions showed incredible determination and team spirit as they came from three goals down to secure a remarkable victory against a well-organised TIBS Blues side.

Despite going behind, the team never gave up, battling their way back into the match with energy, belief, and fantastic teamwork. The comeback win means the Lions extend their unbeaten run to eight wins from eight games!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kalem was on fire in front of goal, scoring six outstanding goals with clinical finishing that turned the game around.

A special mention goes to Jenson, who put in a tireless performance up and down the wing — constantly threatening the opposition and creating chances. His hard work and determination rightly earned him the Man of the Match award.

A fantastic effort from every single player today — great fight, great attitude, and another well-deserved win.

Goal scorers Kalem Man of the Match: Jenson Doughty

u/11 Greens

FC U11 Greens V Redcar Athletic

The Greens hosted Redcar Athletic in an evenly matched, competitive match with good football from both sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FC had spells of excellent football, supporting each other and moving the ball around well, but that little bit of luck escaped the team today.

Redcar took the lead and managed two late goals as FC pushed the other way, but plenty of positives and on another day, FC would have taken something from match.

The team were kitted out in their new winter jackets courtesy of Inspire Coaching who have joined the team's strong sponsor line-up

PoTM - Freddie. Tireless work in the midfield and brave on the ball throughout

U/8 Divas Girls

U8 Divas v Chester le street Amazons

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The divas were in action this morning and put on a brilliant display with all the girls working hard for each other.

Goal scorers Eden Wand Ines

u/9 Stags

FC Stags picked up another victory this morning at home against Pools Youth Whites.

The Stags started the game on the front foot with Freddie W testing the whites resolve with probing passes looking to free a FC attacker.

FC took the lead as George worked hard to win the ball back before meeting an oncoming defender and smashing the ball into the bottom corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FC quickly doubled their advantage as Freddie W played a quick pass through a tight gap in the whites defence into Freddie M, who expertly took the ball on the turn and finished into the bottom corner.

FC defenders Connor and James were providing a solid base to build from with decisive passes forwards at every opportunity. Pools Youth got a goal back after nice cross from the right was turned in at the back post.

FC were not deterred and eventually regained the two-goal lead after a lovely short corner, Leo pulled a pass back to the edge of the box where Freddie W hit it first time with his weaker foot into the top corner.

For FC, Olly & Ollie were introduced at half time both looking to make a positive impact. Olly was playing in centre midfield looking to create some opportunities while Ollie was working tirelessly up top in and around the area. George found space down the right before laying the ball back to Olly, who’s wicked delivery was struck towards goal first time by Ollie, drawing a great close range save from the Whites keeper, the ball came back out of the area where Olly struck it first time into the top corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools Youth got another goal back later on in the second half. The Whites were trying to build up ahead of steam with FC Keeper Jasper on hand to take the sting out of the game with some solid saves.

George Freddie M Freddie W Olly scoring

u/10 Blue

FC Blues u10 took part in the NJP tournaments Tees Valley championship Saturday. After a hard-fought league phase the boys managed to win penalty shootouts against Billingham united Hornets in the semi’s and a very strong Pools youth reds in the final to take home the trophy! Well done boys! Then on Sunday beat Norton 2-1 Teddy Parker and Milo Shaheen scoring

U/10 Girls

FC U10 vs Pools Youth White

In an exciting away fixture, FC extended their unbeaten streak to three games with an outstanding team performance against the skilful PY Whites. Demonstrating impressive teamwork, the girls showcased 100% effort across the pitch, resulting in five spectacular goals.

Goalkeeper & the defence was rock-solid, accompanied by brilliant, neat football that featured excellent passing and movement. Four different players shared the scoring honours, while three girls provided key assists. Farrah's remarkable strike, curling beautifully into the top corner from the left wing, stands as a strong contender for Goal of the Season.

Goals: Erin Grace Marnie Farah

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GOTG: Hallie: Delivered an incredible defensive performance, expertly managing all threats and consistently stopping PY's late attacks.

Izzy: A commanding presence at the back, leading with strong physical runs, effective communication, and driving the ball forward confident

u/10 Falcons

U10s Falcons v Craghead Youth Fire

U10s Falcons played out a hugely entertaining draw with Craghead Youth Fire this morning.

FC were slow out of the blocks and found themselves behind to an early goal, but gradually worked their way into the game - Archie getting a foot on the ball in midfield and Toby and Xavi working hard down the wings in possession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defence still had to be on the guard, and Chase M and Joey were doing a good job dealing with the opposition’s speedy attackers, and Chase N in goal was on hand to make a couple of good saves.

By the end of the half, Cotto was on up front pressing well, and FC were creating some chances - notably a free-kick from Archie that was deflected behind. However, FC still went into half-time behind.

The action really got going in the 2nd half, as FC made their dominance tell and turned the game around. Archie got both goals - the first a stunning long-range strike that flew in off the underside of the bar, and the 2nd a cool finish after Cotto played him in with a neat through-ball.

Craghead then had a spell of pressure, and after a couple of great saves from Chase N, and an amazing goalline clearance from Chase M, they forced an equaliser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rest of the game was end-to-end, both teams having chances to snatch a winner but it ultimately ended in a draw, which was probably a fair result.

A cracking game of football played in a great spirit, and the FC coaches were pleased with the way the lads were much improved after an off-week last week.

MOTM - Chase M: fantastic performance at the back from Chase, strong in the tackle and calm on the ball, and also pulled off that last-ditch clearance

u/12 Yellows

Fc Yellows 1 - 1 Farringdon Detached.

The Yellows welcomed Farringdon to Grayfields on this blustery sunny Saturday, looking to continue their fine form in the league and they started on the front foot in the early exchanges when Noah Cann was advancing but was wiped by a horror tackle, from which he got himself up, dusted himself off and scored from the resulting freekick, 1-0. And it wasn’t long before Harry McKenna found Noah again whos volley was saved by the travelling keeper

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the second half FC just found nothing, everything was lacking, the lads were slow to react to balls in the midfield and the away team found an equaliser from range.

Most of the play in the second half was played in FCs half of the pitch and were happy to hear the full-time whistle when it was blown as they couldn’t seem to get the ball settled, get out and break Farringdon down.

Although the Yellows remain at the summit of the league, this was a performance to forgot for the team going much against recent performances, with a big training session ahead this week as they will look to put this one right.

Motm. Franky Guttridge. The captain worked tirelessly in the middle and slotted in CB to help the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A big well done goes to Sam Coverdale who played in 3 different positions today looking composed and assured in all.

FC U12 United

United win seven-goal thriller club derby game!

In today’s game FC United hosted FC Whites in what turned out to be an evenly contested derby game. FC United were the first to score when Ishwar Dhindsa scored direct from a corner. The game was evenly balanced with both teams having chances to score.

But it was that man Ishwar Dhindsa who scored the second goal direct from the corner again. The game was now end to end and FC Whites pulled a goal back. This sparked FC United back into life, and on his debut Alfie Tindale popped up in the box to poke the ball home to make it 3-1 to FC United

But just as half time approached FC Whites got a goal back to make 3-2 at half time. In the second half both teams had chances but with the clocking ticking FC Whites got a well deserved equaliser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the final couple of minutes FC United got the winning goal when a great cross from Ashton Andrews fell perfect for Olly Taylor who finished smartly in the box and win the game 4-3. A special mention to the lads at the back today, who had to withstand a lot of pressure. MOM Ashton Andrews

u/13 Gold

FC Hartlepool U13 Golds 3 – 2 East Durham

What a game!

With FC Hartlepool having only 11 players, we knew it was going to be tough and it really was a game of two halves.

FC started brightly, playing some great passing football. Blaine threaded a superb through ball to Aiden, who slotted it home for the opener.

Not long after, it was Aiden again, finding the net for his second of the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Teal then produced an unbelievable cross that found Blaine, who powered it home to make it 3–0 at half-time.

With only 11 players, FC began to tire in the second half. East Durham pulled one back early on and continued to press. Despite the lads’ best efforts, fatigue set in, and East Durham were awarded a penalty, which they calmly converted leaving Josh with no chance.

East Durham pushed hard for an equaliser, but FC dug deep and held firm until the final whistle.

A brilliant 3–2 win and an unbelievable effort from every single player.

Special mentions:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blaine – Man of the Match for an outstanding performance and tireless work rate.

Ebrima – Stepped up superbly at centre-back, breaking up numerous attacks and making crucial stops.

u/15 Whites

Whites faced Richmondshire PP who we played in pre season in a closely contested game.

Today wasn’t any different, two sides who battled for the full 80 mins and we had to be switched on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First half we moved the ball around well but overall, we were poor. We were half asleep still and you could tell.

Our decision making was poor all first half and we got nothing from it. We created so many chances but don’t convert much from them. Aiden Thompson, Dylan Atkinson, Freddie Bailey and Harvey Dorman all going close.

Defensively we looked in control. Our back four and our debutant Theo Bell in goal looked assured and composed throughout. HT 0-0.

We needed to change something up at HT and a slight change in formation and position did just that. We attacked from the first minute of the second and Taio Bate just putting over after a good move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aiden Thompson and Harry Lugg working well in the midfield creating a lot of transition allowed Mikey Lees and Taio to go close again.

Theo Bell pulled off a fantastic save to his right to keep it 0-0. Harvey Dorman attacked and put a shot just wide of the left post.

We managed to get what we deserved. After some good play down our left allowed Harvey Dorman to attack and put his shot high and wide of the GK and into the back of the net to put us 1-0 up.

We continued to work the ball well and had plenty more chance with Joe Davies and Adam Carr both going close. FT 1-0

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not our best game at all but we remain unbeaten in six games this season and back to joint 2nd in the league. Up next weekend is a quarter final tie with today’s opponents.

u/15 Reds

Fc 15s Reds v Redcar

In what was a very physical game Redcar took the lead then another goal by Redcar FC stepped up and got into the game. Sam Warrington scored a double Redcar then took the lead. FC stepped up again Jonah Ross scored then Sam Warrington scored two more. Jonah Ross added his second final goal Sam Warrington then scored his 5th to give 7 - 3 win for FC who where amazing today. Well done excellent attitude and great football

u/16 Red

FC u16 Reds looked to make it seven out of seven with a home tie against Leven Whites.

In a first half played in blustery conditions; Leven took a deserved lead when the dangerous opposition striker outmuscled the FC defence and calmly finished past the GK to give Leven a 1-0 lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FC really couldn’t get going - easily putting in their worst half performance of the season; however right on the stroke of half time, Ollie T capitalised on a defensive mistake to score past the stranded Leven GK from 25 yards.

After some strong half time words; FC were a different team second half, playing some excellent football and getting what they deserved when Harry B gave FC the lead before Ethan Q quickly added a third.

FC defended well against numerous Leven attacks and despite giving a late consolation goal away from a corner; held on comfortable for the win.

Seven out of seven for the lads and FC will be looking to continue their brilliant start to the season next week away to Riverside Juniors.

MOM - Ethan Quinn