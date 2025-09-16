The frontman, who made his debut as a second half substitute in Saturday's goalless draw with Brackley, is hoping he can help Pools challenge for promotion this season. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

New Hartlepool United striker Vadaine Oliver is determined to help Pools push for promotion this season.

The 33-year-old, who arrives with almost 500 career appearances to his name, completed a move to Victoria Park last week having spent the summer as a free agent following his release by Bradford. The veteran, who manager Simon Grayson said would help provide Pools with some more physical presence and a focal point up front, has represented a whole host of clubs throughout his career, including the likes of Lincoln, Crewe, Mansfield, York, Notts County, Morecambe, Northampton and Gillingham, where he scored 31 goals in 93 matches. Blessed with a powerful frame, the towering frontman signed for Bradford in the summer of 2022, scoring seven times in 64 games and spending time out on loan at Stevenage and Shrewsbury. Last season, Oliver made 18 appearances for the Bantams, scoring twice, before spending the second half of the campaign at Shrewsbury, finding the net twice in 13 matches as the Shrews were relegated to League Two.

Pools have been in need of some attacking reinforcements having failed to score in three of their last four matches. After losing Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 43 goals in 89 games during a prolific spell at Victoria Park, over the summer, Pools signed Alex Reid, scorer of 17 goals in 32 matches for Wealdstone last term, and Danny Johnson. While Reid has made a reasonable start to his Pools career, finding the net three times in his first nine games, Johnson is yet to open his account and lost his place in the side to Luke Charman earlier this month. With Pools starting to run out of ideas and a lack of goals beginning to become a bit of a concern, manager Simon Grayson turned to Oliver in a bid to arrest their recent slump.

"I'm glad to be here, I'm looking forward to getting going," Oliver told the official Pools club website.

"I had a really good conversation with the gaffer about his plans for this season, he wants us to try and get promoted. He was a big influence in convincing me to come here.

"I want to just use my experience and everything I've learned in the game over the years. I'm a physical presence, a target man, a bit of a focal point, I'm good in the air. I want to bring others into the game and score goals."