Hartlepool United’s defeat to Chesterfield was not unsurprising and that in itself is part of the problem.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool lost for a 12th time in the league this season when being edged out by Chesterfield, but to set the tone we need to rewind a little. As John Askey waded through the torrential conditions on Merseyside at half-time in Hartlepool’s FA Trophy tie with City of Liverpool a week ago his position in the dugout against Chesterfield here may have been under threat, with his obituary as Pools manager being drafted up.

With Hartlepool languishing in mediocrity in the National League table and then 1-0 down to a side floating around mid-table in a division three below them, it felt as though it would have been the final push over the precipice. A limp exit from the FA Trophy would have been hard to excuse but thankfully his players came out and got the job done in a professional manner in the second half to avert a potential disaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It allowed Askey the chance to pit his wits against the National League leaders who arrived along Clarence Road with all the swagger and evidence to back it up of a side destined to be on the top step of the league’s award ceremony at the end of the season. The Spireites had lost just two games heading into this one and held an eight point cushion over their nearest rivals, as well as two games in hand. For all the pre-season hope of a more competitive division this year following Wrexham and Notts County’s runaway exploits last season, Chesterfield are fulfilling their tag of favourites and then some as they already appear to be making an insurmountable dash towards the finish line and the Football League.

Hartlepool United find themselves closer to a relegation battle than they do a promotion race in the National League. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

In many ways then, this became something of a free hit for Hartlepool given the trajectory of the two clubs so far this season. The mood felt resigned to one of hope rather than expectation where any kind of result could be seen as a huge momentum builder. It’s perhaps why Askey seemed keen to allude to the ideology of this being an opportunity for his side.

“We knew Chesterfield were going to be up there,” he said. “You’ve only got to have a look at their squad, it’s strong in every position and every position they’ve got cover as well so it would have been surprising if they weren’t doing well.

“For me, of all the teams I’ve seen, they are by far the best team. I think they’ve got all the ingredients. Having said that, they're not Real Madrid or Barcelona. They’re in the same league as us so there’s no reason why we can’t get a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So it’s a good challenge for us and one where we can see where we are as a team.”

Hartlepool United remain some way off competing in the National League

The problem being that they did find out where they are as a team with the unfortunate reality being; some way off competing at the top end of the table.

Hartlepool were a little more pragmatic than usual – they had to be in the company they were dealing with given that Chesterfield were the highest scorers across the top five divisions in the country with their source of goals coming from any and every avenue.

And yet it was Emmanuel Dieseruvwe who had the first opportunity within a minute as a 16th goal of the season looked a certainty only for Hartlepool’s talisman to lose his footing and pass up the chance. Given their vulnerability this season it felt like a big moment, despite it coming just seconds into the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minutes later and they were behind. Another set piece, half cleared, before a decent strike combined with a slightly fortunate deflection ended up in the back of Joel Dixon’s net. It’s the third straight game Hartlepool have conceded inside the opening five minutes as they continue to make life difficult for themselves.

But unlike that harrowing afternoon against Bromley last month, Hartlepool did find that competitive streak which has been missing for large parts of this season. Their attitude and endeavour was uplifting. Unfortunately, it was Chesterfield who held the cards when it came to quality.

Although Hartlepool huffed and puffed it felt a little more like they were the dog chasing the ball while Chesterfield held onto the leash, particularly in the second half. The Spireites were able to keep Hartlepool at arms length and control the game like a team from a higher division would have done – something which is likely to be a reality come May.

That solitary goal was enough in the end as Pools were limited to just five attempts on goal – not a single one of those coming in the second half of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In that sense you could say that this game serves as a concern given there is an accepted positivity with regards to the performance, despite the result. Askey almost prospered on the opportunity and the challenge this game presented to his players, and there’s no doubting he got a more committed and honest display from them.

But in the cold light of day, it was an afternoon which only portrayed the disparity between the two teams. It was a result which leaves Hartlepool closer to a relegation battle than it does a play-off race and a result which leaves them almost 30-points behind Chesterfield.