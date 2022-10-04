'Very lively...major threat' - Hartlepool United player ratings as Barnsley loanee shines against Doncaster Rovers - photo gallery
Hartlepool United recorded a deserved first win of the season against Doncaster Rovers – but who performed well for Keith Curle’s side?
Josh Umerah’s first-half strike had given Pools a deserved lead at the break following a great 45 minutes of football.
The hosts were largely in control of proceedings, so much so that Gary McSheffrey made a double change at the break to try and regain a footing in the game.
And that worked for Rovers who equalised through Bobby Faulkner midway through the second-half after Pools failed to deal with a teasing corner.
It looked like Hartlepool’s chance of a first win of the season had slipped through their fingers - that was until Wes McDonald’s fancy footwork created an opening before he fired past Jonathan Mitchell to give Pools a very, very late winner.
Here is our Hartlepool United player ratings from their 2-1 win over Doncaster Rovers: