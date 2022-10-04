Josh Umerah’s first-half strike had given Pools a deserved lead at the break following a great 45 minutes of football.

The hosts were largely in control of proceedings, so much so that Gary McSheffrey made a double change at the break to try and regain a footing in the game.

And that worked for Rovers who equalised through Bobby Faulkner midway through the second-half after Pools failed to deal with a teasing corner.

It looked like Hartlepool’s chance of a first win of the season had slipped through their fingers - that was until Wes McDonald’s fancy footwork created an opening before he fired past Jonathan Mitchell to give Pools a very, very late winner.

Here is our Hartlepool United player ratings from their 2-1 win over Doncaster Rovers:

1. Ben Killip - 7 Did well to stay alert and deny Molyneux just before the break. Could do very little about Doncaster’s equaliser. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

2. Euan Murray - 7 Had to do a lot of defending behind Oduor who was afforded a more attacking role but did so solidly throughout. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

3. Rollin Menayese - 8 Played in the heart of the defence and headed everything that came during the whole 90 minutes. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

4. Alex Lacey - 7 Defended well at the back, particularly against Molyneux who was a constant threat for Rovers. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales