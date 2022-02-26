Hartlepool United saw their unbeaten run come to an end at Walsall (Credit: James Holyoak | MI News)

A lacklustre first half saw Graeme Lee’s side 2-0 down at the break thanks to goals from George Miller and Conor Wilkinson.

But there were hopes of another reaction from Pools after the break as Omar Bogle gave them a lifeline when converting from close range.

But any signs of a comeback were short lived as Walsall re-established their two goal lead just four minutes later as Miller capitalised on a mistake from Gary Liddle to grab his second of the game.

The goal came as a blow to Pools who were enjoying their best spell in the game at that moment with Lee’s side unable to respond from that point.

Jamie Sterry returned to the starting XI in place of the inured Zaine Francis-Angol while Isaac Fletcher earned his first start for the club after a winning cameo against Colchester United in midweek.

Liddle returned to the Banks’s Stadium in place of the suspended Neill Byrne.

But the first half saw Pools struggle in what might have been a game too far for Lee’s side as they were second to most things with the Walsall enjoying themselves in Michael Flynn’s first home game in charge.

And the Saddlers took the lead when Emmanuel Osadebe was allowed to run unchallenged from midfield before finding Miller who skipped inside of Timi Odusina before firing low into the bottom corner back across Ben Killip.

It was a lead they would double midway through the half when Wilkinson was able to collect the ball on halfway and again advance to the edge of the area unchallenged before firing into the bottom corner.

Lee brought on Joe Grey at the break as he looked for a spark from his side which came through Bogle as he capitalised on a fumble from Carl Rushworth to give Pools hope.

And it looked like they might turn the screw as Fletcher tested Rushworth before the Saddlers sealed the game through Miller.

A long ball was sent forward and should have been dealt with by Liddle but he left his backpass short for Killip as Miller skipped in to convert into an empty net and end Pools’ unbeaten run.

