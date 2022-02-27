Graeme Lee’s side looked to have ran out of steam as they were second best to the Saddlers who raced into a two goal lead through George Miller and Conor Wilkinson.

Pools’ in-form striker Omar Bogle pulled one back just after the hour but any hopes of a comeback were short lived as Miller grabbed his second of the day to put the game beyond reach of Lee’s side after an error from Gary Liddle.

And here are some of the key talking points from a disappointing day in the Midlands.

Hartlepool United tasted defeat for the first time in League Two since mid-January after going down 3-1 at Walsall. (Credit: James Holyoak | MI News)

Setting the scene

It’s been a long old month for the shortest month of the year for Pools as they headed to Walsall for their seventh game in just three weeks.

But despite such a physically demanding run of games, coupled with several lengthy journeys, Pools have remained unbeaten throughout and arrived at the Banks’s Stadium looking for their third successive win on the road for the first time since 2011.

They faced a Walsall side who were welcoming new manager Michael Flynn for his first home game in charge after indifferent back-to-back away games which saw them beat runaway League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers before suffering a heavy 5-0 defeat at Swindon Town.

Omar Bogle scored his fourth goal for Hartlepool United but it wasn't enough to earn a share of the points (Credit: James Holyoak | MI News)

Team news

Despite striving for consistency in his starting XI, Lee has been forced into a number of changes over the last week owing to several injuries picked up with Pools’ heavy schedule throughout February.

Lee was always going to make at least one change at the Banks’s Stadium with Neill Byrne missing out after picking up his 10th yellow card of the season in the win over Colchester United.

His absence meant a return for ex-Walsall man Liddle who started for the first time since the FA Cup defeat at Crystal Palace.

Isaac Fletcher made his first start for Hartlepool United. (Credit: James Holyoak | MI News)

Alongside Liddle at fullback however, was an important return with Jamie Sterry back in the side following a thigh injury picked up in training a week ago.

Sterry and fellow fullback Reagan Ogle had missed Tuesday’s trip to Essex where stand in right back Zaine Francis-Angol went off injured to potentially leave Lee short.

But Sterry came through training on Friday, alongside Ogle who was named on the bench.

And Lee also handed a first start for the club to Isaac Fletcher after his impressive cameo from the bench in midweek where he scored the winner.

Luke Molyneux was declared fit enough to start after being brought off at Colchester as a precaution.

Sterry’s return

Sterry’s return was important for Pools given the events of the last seven days as he added a balance to the right side of the pitch once more.

Where Francis-Angol had been found guilty of checking back onto his left foot at Colchester, Sterry offered more natural width down the right.

And the former Newcastle United defender did ok on his return, perhaps offering more in attack than in defence at times across the 90 minutes.

It was the fullback who stung the palms of Walsall keeper Carl Rushworth early in the second half to begin Pools’ momentum.

And, despite the result, Sterry coming through 90 minutes unscathed is a positive for Lee.

First start for Fletcher

While Sterry was returning to the side, Fletcher was earning his first start after his match-winning display from the bench at Colchester.

But it was a day of mixed emotions for the Middlesbrough loanee as his full-debut ended in defeat.

After a challenging first half, where he was almost trying too hard to force the issue, Fletcher grew into proceedings after the break and was arguably the pick of the Pools midfield as it was the youngster’s endeavour which led to Bogle’s goal.

Midfield struggles

But it was a difficult afternoon on the whole for the Pools midfield as they struggled to get to grips with the physicality of Joss Labadie and the guile of Liam Kinsella.

Twice in the first half the Pools midfield allowed a Saddlers player to advance from halfway up to the edge of the area, with each occasion resulting in a goal for the home side.

While Nicky Featherstone struggled to bring his usual composure to the team, Tom Crawford was guilty of surrendering possession in dangerous areas a number of times as Fletcher initially struggled to get to grips with the game.

Untimely mistake

With that said Pools might have staged an unlikely comeback were it not for an untimely error from Liddle.

The experienced defender left Ben Killip short with a backpass which allowed Miller in for his second of the game to halt the Pools momentum in its tracks.

It was a killer blow for Lee’s side who were unable to find their way back into things and was an uncharacteristic mistake from Liddle who did not enjoy his return to the Banks’s Stadium.

Perspective

There will undoubtedly be frustration in the wake of this defeat, much like there is with any loss.

Lee himself cut an angry figure post-match as he searched for answers to explain his side’s performance, or lack thereof.

But there should be some perspective taken at this juncture.

Yes, it’s a defeat. But it’s a first defeat in nine games following an excellent run of form which has propelled Pools up the league and away from danger in the League Two table.

The unbeaten run was nice, but it was always going to come to an end at some point and in that respect the players certainly have some credit in the bank when it comes to any prolonged criticism.

The important thing from here is how they respond at Harrogate Town next week.

Walsall XI: Rushworth, White, Labadie ©, Daniels, Monthe, Kinsella, Wilkinson(Tomlin ‘73), Osadebe (Kiernan ‘90), Miller (Rodney ‘87), Earing, Shade

Subs: Rose, Ward, Perry, Menayese

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Sterry, Liddle, Odusina, Ferguson, Featherstone ©, Crawford (Holohan ‘73), Fletcher (Carver ‘84), White (Grey ‘45), Molyneux, Bogle

Subs: Bilokapic, Hull, Ogle, Shelton

Referee: Lee Swabey

Attendance: 4,670 (372 Hartlepool)

