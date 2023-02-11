Watch as thousands of Hartlepool United fans pay tribute to 'truly special' fan Michael 'Talla' Taylor

Michael Taylor, known as Talla, supported Hartlepool United home and away all of his life and was well-known and loved by his fellow supporters.

He died earlier this month, aged 59. Fans honoured him by applauding in the 59th minute of Pools’ game with Sutton United at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Fans were also encouraged to bring their blue and white scarves, with fans also waving flags provided by the club just before the hour mark. Both sets of player also applauded.

Tribute to Hartlepool United fan Michael Taylor. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News).

The emotional scenes can be seen in this video captured by the Mail.

Andy Steel, Hartlepool United ambassador and a close friend of Michael’s, paid tribute to him in the club programme.

He wrote: “Michael followed Pools home and away all of his life and he was, without any shadow of a doubt, a ‘Poolie through and through’.

“As a close friend I spent many an afternoon and night with him and fellow friends dissecting the previous game in the Hartlepool Supporters Club on Sandringham Road.

Hartlepool United fans paid tribute during the Sutton United match.

“He was very knowledgeable about the game and was always constructive about the team and would support them to the hilt whatever our circumstances."

Andy said Michael was “bursting with pride” when his son Ellis joined Hartlepool on loan from Sunderland’s academy at the beginning of the season.

But he turned down an offer to watch his son’s debut from the director’s box, preferring instead to cheer Ellis on from his usual place on the Mill House terrace.

Michael’s passion for the club runs in the family with his brother Kevin a regular as well as Ellis who watches Pools when he isn’t playing for Sunderland.

Andy went on: “Even when he was very ill and in great pain Michael still managed to attend the games with his daughter Sophie and partner Wendy supporting the team right until the very end.

"I can think of no greater tribute to him than the whole crowd to give him a rousing round of applause on the 59th minute of the next home game to celebrate his life and his love for Pools.