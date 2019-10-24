Watch Ashley Fletcher's shocking miss during Middlesbrough's draw at Huddersfield

Middlesbrough’s attacking struggles continued at Huddersfield as Jonathan Woodgate’s side were held to a goalless draw at the John Smith’s Stadium.

By Joe Nicholson
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 10:03 am
Updated Thursday, 24th October 2019, 10:03 am
Ashley Fletcher started up front for Middlesbrough against Huddersfield.

The Teessiders recorded 13 shots in West Yorkshire but just two of them hit the target on a frustrating night.

Striker Ashley Fletcher was recalled to the starting XI but squandered the best chance of the match when he scooped the ball over from close range.

Watch the video from Sky Sports to see it.