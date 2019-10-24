Watch Ashley Fletcher's shocking miss during Middlesbrough's draw at Huddersfield
Middlesbrough’s attacking struggles continued at Huddersfield as Jonathan Woodgate’s side were held to a goalless draw at the John Smith’s Stadium.
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 10:03 am
The Teessiders recorded 13 shots in West Yorkshire but just two of them hit the target on a frustrating night.
Striker Ashley Fletcher was recalled to the starting XI but squandered the best chance of the match when he scooped the ball over from close range.
