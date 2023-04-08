News you can trust since 1877
Watch: Hartlepool United supporters celebrate after MK Dons loanee inspires 4-1 win over Grimsby Town

It was a Good Friday for Hartlepool United supporters as they celebrated an emphatic win over Grimsby Town.

By Joe Ramage
Published 8th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

Pools fans sold-out their away allocation at Blundell Park with around 1,200 supporters making the trip to North East Lincolnshire.

It was a day to remember as their side ran out 4-1 winners over the Mariners – three of those four goals coming in front of the travelling support.

And here, you can watch the celebrations at full-time as Pools fans serenaded John Askey’s side:

Hartlepool United supporters celebrated a 4-1 win over Grimsby Town at Blundell Park. (Photo: Scott Llewellyn | MI News)Hartlepool United supporters celebrated a 4-1 win over Grimsby Town at Blundell Park. (Photo: Scott Llewellyn | MI News)
Hartlepool United supporters celebrated a 4-1 win over Grimsby Town at Blundell Park. (Photo: Scott Llewellyn | MI News)
MK DonsNorth East Lincolnshire