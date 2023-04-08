Watch: Hartlepool United supporters celebrate after MK Dons loanee inspires 4-1 win over Grimsby Town
It was a Good Friday for Hartlepool United supporters as they celebrated an emphatic win over Grimsby Town.
By Joe Ramage
Published 8th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Pools fans sold-out their away allocation at Blundell Park with around 1,200 supporters making the trip to North East Lincolnshire.
It was a day to remember as their side ran out 4-1 winners over the Mariners – three of those four goals coming in front of the travelling support.
And here, you can watch the celebrations at full-time as Pools fans serenaded John Askey’s side: