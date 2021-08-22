'We didn’t deserve anything' - Brutally honest verdict from Walsall boss as Hartlepool United ease to win

After a slow start against Walsall at Victoria Park, Tyler Burey scored for the second weekend in a row to put Pools in front in the 23rd minute.

The Millwall loan signing’s excellent solo goal got Hartlepool up and running and the Saddlers, except from one header Conor Wilkinson had saved, struggled to get back into it after that.

Hartlepool improved after the restart and extended their lead in the 57th minute when Nicky Featherstone converted from the penalty spot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor makes one change ahead of today's game against Walsall (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

That arrived when Gavan Holohan’s drive struck Ash Taylor and it was not totally clear where the ball hit.

Challinor said: “I’m pleased with the second-half performance. First half we were comfortable, we actually made it more difficult than it needed to be. Second half we were terrific. We should have won by more.

“We started the half intense, had a few chances and didn’t take those but deservedly got the second.”

While Hartlepool have won two of their three games since returning to Sky Bet League Two, Walsall have now collected just a point from four matches.

Saddlers boss Matthew Taylor said: “We didn’t deserve anything from the game, we didn’t compete or earn the right to win a game of football.

“We didn’t win enough second balls, we weren’t competitive on the pitch and I’m quite surprised to be brutally honest.

“I can go with mistakes, I can look at those, but what I can’t go with is not competing on a pitch. If you don’t do that you will never achieve anything on the pitch.

“We weren’t able to implement our game style. They were far more aggressive in the way they pressed.

“We needed to make good decisions and we didn’t make enough good decisions, that was all over the pitch.

“I expect them to be disappointed and hurting and I want that feeling to last. I’m devastated we lost because I thought we had an opportunity to get a positive result.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.