1 . Joel Dixon - 4

Caught a little in two minds for the opening goal before being found well out of position for the second. Did make a couple of important saves and gathers in the second half. Maybe a little unfortunate when pushing Allarakhia’s effort out to Adarkwa for his hat-trick but then you could also argue he should have pushed it anywhere but there. Disappointing. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid