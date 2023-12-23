Hartlepool United were involved in a thrilling 4-4 draw with Wealdstone as John Askey’s team came from 3-0 down to salvage a point.
Hartlepool endured an awful opening 30 minutes at Grosvenor Vale as they found themselves 3-0 behind thanks to an early goal from Max Kretzschmar and a double from Sean Adarkwa.
Pools were lacklustre throughout and were fortunate not to find themselves further behind in what was such an alarming opening to the game.
But Askey’s side found a route back into the game with two goals in as many minutes to close out the first half with Callum Cooke heading in before Joe Grey reduced the deficit further.
Cooke then hit the bar early in the second half before Adarkwa grabbed his hat-trick to seemingly end the contest.
But Pools fought back into things again when Josh Umerah made it 4-3 before loan midfielder Mitch Hancox grabbed a dramatic equaliser in stoppage time.
And here is how Pools were rated:
1. Joel Dixon - 4
Caught a little in two minds for the opening goal before being found well out of position for the second. Did make a couple of important saves and gathers in the second half. Maybe a little unfortunate when pushing Allarakhia’s effort out to Adarkwa for his hat-trick but then you could also argue he should have pushed it anywhere but there. Disappointing. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid
2. Ciaran Brennan - 4
Struggled like most in the first half. Was targeted by one or two direct balls forward at times. One of a number who stood off Adarkwa for the second and had trouble dealing with Obiero. Steadied a little in the second half and contributed going forward more to help Hastie. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood
3. Emmanuel Onariase - 4
Unable to organise his defence in a torrid first half for Pools defensively. Should have engaged with Adarkwa when allowed to run from halfway. Another who improved slightly after the break but it was still a little too frantic. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid
4. Zak Johnson - NA
Brought in for the injured Joe Mattock and struggled to settle. Looked a little nervy, not helped by conceding an early goal. Went off early in the first half with an injury. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid