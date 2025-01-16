Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wealdstone manager Matthew Taylor has been talking up his side's home form ahead of this weekend's visit of Hartlepool United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor, who played in the Premier League with the likes of West Ham, Portsmouth and Bolton, was appointed Stones boss in May.

After winning just one of his first 14 games in charge, the Stones went on a six-match unbeaten run as Taylor, who has also managed Walsall and Shrewsbury, started to settle into life in the Grosvenor Vale dugout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Wealdstone have been afflicted by an injury crisis of late and were only able to field five substitutes, including two academy players, as they drew 2-2 with Sutton in midweek.

Wealdstone are just one point above the National League relegation zone but former Portsmouth defender Matthew Taylor is hoping his side's competitive home record will help them beat the drop. Picture by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images.

It was the first time the Stones, who are currently one point clear of the National League relegation zone, had played since Boxing Day.

Taylor's side went ahead through former Bristol Rovers midfielder Josh Grant, who scored his first goal for the club, but were pegged back following strikes from Lewis Simper and Will Davies either side of half time.

A spirited Stones levelled through Sierra Leone international Kallum Cesay as they picked up an important point in their fight for survival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Injuries and a limited scope to recruit new faces means Taylor looks to have an uphill battle on his hands if he's to keep Wealdstone in the division but the former Premier League star is hoping his side's home form will help them beat the drop.

Wealdstone have struggled on the road this term, winning just one of their 13 league matches, but their record on home turf in Ruislip is far more competitive, with the Stones winning four and drawing two of their 11 games.

Pools, meanwhile, have been in decent form on their travels under veteran boss Lennie Lawrence, picking up at least a point in four of their last six outings away from the Prestige Group Stadium.

Lawrence's side are just three points outside the play-offs but the competitive nature of the league means Pools can't afford too many slip-ups between now and the end of the season while a game at struggling Wealdstone is one they're expected to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor, however, has other ideas and is hoping his depleted team's battling spirit and decent home record will help them pick up a positive result at the weekend.

"We know at home we've got a chance of beating anybody," he told Wealdstone's club website.

"For all the tactical and technical details that the players have to take on, they're a group that are immensely hard-working for each other.

"The players know that, as a club, our back is against the wall at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When you've got a group that has got that togetherness and that real, innate desire to run for each other, I think you've got a chance at whatever level of football you play at.

"It's been well-documented that the squad is quite a bit smaller than we would want at the moment.

"There are reasons behind that which I can't affect.

"It's important now that we're professional, we recover well and we prepare for Hartlepool on Saturday."