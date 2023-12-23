Hartlepool United face Wealdstone in the National League looking to end a run of just one win in eight games as the Christmas schedule gets underway at Grosvenor Vale.

Despite an improved performance last week, John Askey's side slipped to a 12th defeat of the season against league leaders Chesterfield. Askey praised the effort and commitment of his side but it was a result which left them stranded in the bottom half of the league table nervously looking over their shoulder.

Askey fielded the same starting XI who enjoyed FA Trophy success against City of Liverpool in that defeat to Chesterfield but he has been forced into a change this afternoon as Harrogate Town loanee Joe Mattock misses out with a hamstring injury. Sunderland loanee Zak Johnson returns to the starting line-up in his place while Kieran Burton is back on the bench.

And here is how Pools line-up in full to face Wealdstone:

Hartlepool United XI: Dixon, Brennan, Onariase, Johnson, Hastie, Wallace, Featherstone, Ferguson ©, Cooke, Grey, Dieseruvwe