Despite an impressive return to the Football League for Pools so far this season, it has been a turbulent few weeks for the club after Challinor made the decision to step away from Victoria Park to join Stockport County in the National League.

And given Challinor’s success with the club over the last two years since his appointment in 2019, it would be easy for Pools to crumble in the wake of his departure.

But since the 46-year-old’s exit from Victoria Park, Pools have been able to secure their passage into the knockout phase of the Papa John’s Trophy and go toe-to-toe with League One Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup, forcing a replay for a spot in the second round.

Hartlepool United captain Nicky Featherstone in action against Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

And the responsibility for guiding Pools through these rather choppy seas has once again fallen on Sweeney following a brief spell in charge back in 2019.

But midfielder Featherstone believes the club couldn’t be in better hands to navigate through these uncertain times as the search for Challinor’s replacement continues behind the scenes.

“We’re in good hands at the minute,” the Pools captain explained.

“All the lads like him and respect him, he’s a very likeable guy who does things right and has high standards like the gaffer. Clint is the same, keeping standards high in training, and Sweens’ record as caretaker must be decent.

“He’s very detailed along with Clint which gives you confidence as a player," he adds.

“We’ll know exactly how to play and areas we can have joy against opponents. His record is good so we’re in good hands, he understands the club and the fans. He’s from Hartlepool, has played over 400 games and knows what it means to the fans who will get right behind him as will the lads in the changing room.

"It’s a difficult act to follow the gaffer, but Sweens knows everything about the club and we’ll be all right with him in charge.”

