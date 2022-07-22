Paul Hartley's side gave a strong account of themselves in defeat to the Championship outfit with Jack Vale’s goal 10 minutes from time all that separated the two teams.

Pools twice hit the woodwork when Jake Hastie rattled the cross bar from the edge of the area in the first half before defender Alex Lacey steered an effort off the bar from a corner in the second 45.

Rovers themselves hit the post when Harry Leonard went around goalkeeper Ben Killip only to be denied by the foot of the post.

Killip made a fine stop in the second half to deny Vale at full stretch as the two teams played out an entertaining pre-season fixture.

And that fixture was played out in front over over 1,500 fans inside the Suit Direct Stadium with this our latest Pools fan gallery.

1. Good To Be Back Hartlepool United supporters get a glimpse of their side in action during pre-season. Picture by Frank Reid Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. First Look Some Hartlepool United supporters get their first look of their side in action against Blackburn Rovers. Picture by Frank Reid Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Pre-season Pools gave an encouraging display despite their defeat against Blackburn Rovers. Picture by Frank Reid Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. All Smiles Hartlepool United supporters enjoying the pre-season friendly with Blackburn Rovers. Picture by Frank Reid Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales