The 27-year-old midfielder has made seven appearances for Pools this campaign and came off the bench in last weekend’s 7-2 win at Wealdstone.

Although Williams has started just one National League game so far this season following long-standing injury issues, he feels the team spirit and atmosphere that he experiences every day as part of the Hartlepool squad can help the club make a Football League return.

“It’s a great dressing room and I think you can see from the results we’ve been picking up and the run we’ve been on,” he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Williams of Hartlepool United and Ben Dempsey of Woking during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Woking at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 20th March 2021. (Credit: Chris Booth | MI News)

"I want to play and score in every game but I’m realistic, I listen to my body now a lot more and I’m pleased to be getting on the pitch.

“You don’t pick those results up and be at the top of the league if everyone isn’t buying into what is going on.

"Hartlepool is a massive community club and the lads feed off that and get the same buzz as the fans.

“You go on Twitter and see what the fans are saying the same way as you would if they were here in the ground and you take away from that and how they feel about your performance.

“Some of the quality we’ve got, you think even if it’s not going for you, we’ve got the players to be successful and get to where we want to be.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.