‘We’ve still got a couple more gears’ – Hartlepool United defender Michael Raynes on win over Macclesfield Town
It was an eventful afternoon for Hartlepool United defender Michael Raynes as he scored a goal and kept a clean sheet in the 3-0 win over Macclesfield Town at the Super 6 Stadium.
The 31-year-old centre-back also nearly scored a remarkable own goal as he blasted the ball towards Ben Killip with the score at 0-0.
“Yeah it just bobbled up, I don’t know what happened there but Ben did absolute wonders for me and then they did wonders for me with the free-kick,” Raynes admitted.
“It’s best to get them out the way early doors!”
Second half goals from Nicky Featherstone, Gime Toure and Raynes saw Pools run out as convincing winners in their final public friendly.
And Raynes felt it was an ideal way to prepare for next Saturday’s opener against Sutton United as he added: “I haven’t scored for a while so it was nice to get one against my old mate as well. Hopefully I can contribute with a few over the season.
“Macclesfield were a good test. They’re obviously the league above and I think we showed a good measure of what we’re about.
“We’ve still got a couple more gears to go as well but I think it’s a good run-out in the end. They’ll obviously be a different kettle of fish next week and they always tend to struggle away from home.
“I think the performance over anything, it was nice to get a clean sheet and the front boys looked a threat all afternoon so it was a good day all around.”