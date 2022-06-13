Hartley joins the club from Scottish side Cove Rangers for his first role in management in English football and the 45-year-old won’t have long to wait before his Pools squad return for pre-season.

And here are some of the key dates for Hartley and supporters to look forward to over the coming weeks.

When does Paul Hartley officially take charge?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What are the key dates for new Hartlepool United boss Paul Hartley. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Hartley will be unveiled by the club and meet the media on Monday, June 13.

When do players return for pre-season?

Hartley won’t have long to wait before meeting his new squad with players set to return for pre-season duty on Monday, June 20.

Players will be subject to rigorous testing at the club’s Maiden Castle training base ahead of their pre-season schedule.

When do Pools travel to Portugal?

Part of Pools’ pre-season schedule includes a warm weather training camp in the Algarve.

Hartley and his squad will fly out to southern Portugal on Monday, June 27 where they will remain for five days.

The club will be based at the Colina Verde complex, Moncarapacho, before returning to the UK on Friday, July 1.

When do Pools face Hibernian?

As part of their warm weather training camp in the Algarve, Pools will compete in a behind-closed-doors exercise against Scottish Premiership side Hibernian.

The game against Lee Johnson’s team is considered a tune up ahead of the pre-season schedule in July and will kick-off at 11am on Wednesday, June 29.

Who else do Pools face in pre-season and when?

Upon their return to home soil Pools will face six fixtures ahead of their second season in League Two.

Hartley will take his side to face St Mirren on Tuesday, July 5 at 7.30pm before a double header against non-league opposition.

Pools travel to neighbours Billingham Synthonia on Saturday, July 9 (3pm), before a trip to Marske United on Tuesday, July, 12 (7.30pm).

The Suit Direct Stadium will then play host to three friendlies against higher-level opposition with Lincoln City making the trip on Saturday, July 16 (3pm), Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday, July 20 (7.30pm) before Pools round their pre-season campaign off against Sunderland on Monday, July 25 (7pm).

When does the new League Two season start?

After completing their pre-season schedule against the Black Cats, Pools can look ahead to their second season in League Two which begins on the weekend of July 30.

When do the fixtures come out?

Pools will find out who the new season begins against on Thursday, June 23 when the EFL releases its fixtures for the new campaign.

The season will then conclude on the weekend of May 6, 2023, with the League Two play-off final scheduled for Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Although the Premier League and Championship will pause for the World Cup in Qatar between November 12 and December 10, League Two fixtures will continue.

Are there any other key dates?

Pools will be hoping to improve on their first round exit in the Carabao Cup which begins the week commencing August 8.

Supporters will have fond memories of the Papa John’s Trophy after Pools came within a penalty shootout of claiming a spot in the final at Wembley Stadium.

The 2022/23 EFL Trophy begins the week of August 31 with the final set for Sunday, March 19, 2023.

What about the transfer window?

Hartley is now free to sign players after the transfer window opened on Friday, June 10.