John Askey's side know defeat to Crawley will see them all but relegated from League Two whereas a victory will draw them level with Scott Lindsey’s side ahead of the final two games of the season.

It's a fixture of immense magnitude for both teams with the Suit Direct Stadium set to welcome its biggest crowd of the season.

Pools claimed victory in the reverse fixture back in December when goals from Rollin Menayese and a Travis Johnson own goal sealed a 2-0 win at the Broadfield Stadium.

Hartlepool United welcome Crawley Town to the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Both clubs have changed managers since then and both know the importance of this fixture with so few games of the season remaining to ensure their Football League status for another year.

But what can Hartlepool expect from Lindsey’s side at the Suit Direct Stadium?

The Mail caught up with Crawley writer Mark Dunford of Sussex World for the inside track on the Reds ahead of their trip to the North East.

Three games of the season remaining, what’s the mood like in camp?

Hartlepool United secured a 2-0 win over Crawley Town when the two sides last met in December. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

I think it's very positive. On paper 0-0 with Colchester on Tuesday night might look like a poor result - but I think any point at this stage of the season is welcomed.

After both the Tranmere win and Colchester draw, Scott Lindsey commented on the determination and focus of the players. He sensed something has changed and that has resulted in two good results and given a bit of breathing space between them and Hartlepool.

Lindsey also said he thrives in this situation and it looks like the platters are too. The fans have been more positive too which always helps.

How have Crawley been under Scott Lindsey?

John Askey's Hartlepool United square off against Scott Lindsey's Crawley Town. MI News & Sport / Getty Images Pete Norton

For the most part they have been improved. In Lindsey they have a manager who clearly knows how to set up a team who can get results in League Two.

There seems to be more discipline now and he is demanding a lot from his players. There is much clever identity to the tactics and formation and he is getting the best out of players like Jack Powell and Remi Oteh.

He has made some shrewd signings as well in Ben Gladwin, Anthony Grant and Kellan Gordon to add some real experience and solidity to the side.

What are the threats Crawley pose and how do you see them lining up to face Hartlepool?

Crawley will be hard to break down. In recent games Dion Conroy and Harry Ransom have formed a really good partnership at the centre of defence. In Remi Oteh, they have an in-form player who works his socks off and is currently Reds' biggest goal threat. Dom Telford works hard for the team and his commitment cannot be questioned, but he hasn't fired yet and what a time this would be to hit form. Jack Powell can unlock a defence with a decisive pass or quality set piece, so Pools will have to watch out for that.

Lindsey showed against Barrow he is not afraid to make changes, it was seven for that game, when he knows a more winnable or important game is coming up. His sacrifice against Barrow, a place they were always unlikely to get anything from, allowed him to pick his strongest side for Tranmere, and as he said: 'That was job done'.

The pressure is all on Hartlepool on Saturday and I think we will see Lindsey revert back to his strongest side by bringing Ben Gladwin, who was on the bench against Colchester, back into the starting XI along with Kellan Gordon. Anthony Grant was man of the match against Colchester, so it will be interesting to see if he retains his place.

How do you see this game going?

As I said, all the pressure is on Hartlepool to get something and they will have to break down what can be a solid defence.

If Crawley go there to get a point - which I don't think they will, three points will be their aim - it will backfire for them. An early goal for Crawley would be ideal to silence what will be a hostile crowd.

Against Tranmere, excluding the goalkeeping howler which led to Tranmere's goal, Reds played aggressive, attacking football, got their goals and then contained Tranmere in the second half. I can’t see Lindsey changing that game plan. But it will not be easy. I reckon a 1-1 draw with Reds scoring first half and Pools scoring in the second.

Will the winner of this game stay up? How do you see the remainder of the season playing out?

If Crawley win, they just need a point against Walsall or Swindon in last two games. So yes, if they win they will stay up. If Hartlepool win, it's not so clear cut.

I think it will be a blow for Reds but they will go on to get enough against Walsall and Swindon to stay up. But there are many twists and turns that will inevitably come. A win for the Pools will give them a huge boost and turn the pressure round on Crawley and that can do funny things to a side.