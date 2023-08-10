John Askey’s side had an opening day to forget on their return to the National League after finding themselves 3-0 behind midway through the second half.

And Pools boss Askey could not hide his anger at full-time – despite a late fightback with goals from Jake Hastie and Josh Umerah.

It was a result which gave Askey plenty to think about ahead of their return to home soil where they welcome North East neighbours Gateshead.

Mike Williamson brings his Gateshead side to the Suit Direct Stadium to take on Hartlepool United. Credit Charlie Waugh / Gateshead

The Heed surrendered a two-goal lead in their opening game of the season against Boreham Wood but are likely to provide another test for Askey’s side.

And to find out what Hartlepool can expect, we caught up with non-league expert Mark Carruthers for the inside track on Mike Williamson’s men.

How does Gateshead’s squad shape up this season?

I think this is possibly the strongest Gateshead squad I’ve seen since the side that reached the play-off final just under a decade ago.

Former Sunderland man Stephen Wearne could be a key player for Gateshead this season. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

It seemed unlikely I’d be saying that when they lost the likes of Owen Bailey and Dan Ward, and a number of loan signings went back to their parent clubs. However, early business was impressive and getting Stephen Wearne on a new deal was a massive positive.

I’ve always rated Jordan Hunter during his time at South Shields and felt he could play higher. Regan Booty brings genuine class in a number of positions and Callum Whelan and Ed Francis are both proven at this level.

Luke Hannant coming back was a real plus and he will be a key player once he’s up to full fitness. Aidan Rutledge has plenty of promise and is a work-in-progress after jumping up from the second tier of the Northern League where he scored 60 goals for Birtley Town.

There is still work to do, but they have options from the bench, they have a strong starting eleven and hopes are high they can build on what was a remarkable second half to last season.

John Askey was left angered by Hartlepool United's National League defeat to Barnet. Picture by FRANK REID

They lost Adam Campbell ahead of the season, how big a blow is that?

Without question it’s a blow but summer business means it’s perhaps not as big a blow as it could have been.

He was a huge part of the National League North title win, the side that remained in the National League and the one that reached Wembley. He goes with the well wishes of everyone at Gateshead and I am sure he will be a success at Crawley.

In return, Gateshead got a five-figure fee and have managed to bring in Hannant and Connor McBride, who can both play in the same position.

Hartlepool United return to the Suit Direct Stadium for their first home game of the National League season against Gateshead. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

How good a job has Mike Williamson done at Gateshead?

Simply outstanding. People shouldn’t forget Mike Williamson, and assistant Ian Watson, took charge when Gateshead had no players signed on and were still reeling from going within 72-hours of going under.

They have reached the play-offs in the National League North, secured the National League North title, earned a trip to Wembley in the FA Trophy, remained in the National League, despite working with a small budget compared to their rivals, and have been to the proper rounds of the FA Cup in three of their four seasons in charge.

They have developed the club massively and the future looks bright, which is amazing to think given the bleak outlook that was in place when they took charge.

Gateshead opened the season with a 2-2 draw against Boreham Wood, what is the assessment of that?

There were more positives than negatives but the late equaliser means the prevailing mood in the aftermath was one of frustration.

Yet people should not forget just how good Gateshead were in the first-half against a Boreham Wood side that will be there or thereabouts this season.

There is still work to do, something Williamson said after the game – but there were still positives to take.

Perhaps the biggest sign is that this time last year all of the talk was of avoiding relegation. Now, nobody is talking about the drop, it’s all about a top-half finish and how exciting the squad looks.

What can Hartlepool expect from Gateshead?

Gateshead’s system is difficult to nail down because it’s very fluid. I would imagine it will be three centre-backs and two wing-backs but the midfield and forwards will be very fluid.

There are some injury concerns and the Heed will be hopeful Greg Olley will come back into contention after he missed out against Boreham Wood with an injury.

Who are the ones to watch for Pools?

I really rate Marcus Dinanga, who is a far better striker now than he was during a rather underwhelming loan spell at Pools earlier in his career. A real finisher, a hardworking striker and someone that clearly thrives on getting into dangerous positions.

Wearne will be a threat and Olley is a really classy midfielder who should probably be playing in the Football League.

How do you see the season going for both teams?

The most important man at Hartlepool United is John Askey. If he remains in charge, and there’s nothing to suggest he won’t, they will be fine this season and could push for the play-offs.

No matter what else is going on at the club, Askey will remain cool and calm and will ensure the impact off-field is minimised.

I can see Gateshead being there or thereabouts when it comes to the play-offs but realistically a top-half finish would be serious progress and another big step forwards in the development of the club.