The Cobblers are seeking promotion back to League One but face a Pools side who demonstrated their credentials in last week’s win over Newport County.

The result in South Wales ended a run of one win in five games for Pools as Graeme Lee’s side look to ensure their season does not fizzle out.

But what can Pools expect from their trip to Sixfields? We caught up with James Heneghan of the Northampton Chronicle and Echo to get the inside track on the Cobblers.

Hartlepool United travel to Sixfields to take on Northampton Town. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

How are Northampton performing this season in relation to their pre-season expectations?

I think most fans would agree that Northampton have surpassed pre-season expectations. After relegation from League One last term, there was a lot of upheaval in the summer, both on and off the pitch.

Players and coaches came and went and there was also a change behind the scenes in the way the club recruited players.

A season of consolidation was expected but they started well and continued the momentum before being struck down by COVID at Christmas. They have struggled to regain their form since.

Jon Brady and his assistant Colin Calderwood look on during the League Two match between Northampton Town and Bristol Rovers at Sixfields (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Northampton have only won two of their last seven, is the promotion pressure getting to them? Is this a good time for Pools to face them?

I don't think it's a case of the pressure getting to them. Northampton won a lot of tight games before Christmas but in recent weeks those fine margins have started to work against them, losing narrowly to Carlisle and Bristol Rovers.

They also lost key striker Kion Etete in January [recalled by Tottenham] and injuries have not been kind either with Shaun McWilliams, who is out for the season, a particularly big miss in midfield.

Four forward men were signed in January but they have all struggled with form and fitness. With that in mind, it probably is a good time for Hartlepool to come to Sixfields.

What can Pools expect from Jon Brady's side in terms of style of play/ system?

Jon Brady has been very flexible with his formation this season so it's not straightforward to predict how they will set up against Hartlepool.

He started the season 4-4-2, then went to 4-3-3 before a period playing 3-5-2. It's likely to be 4-3-3 this weekend. They are well-organised and hard to break down, hence the strong defensive record, and rely heavily on set-pieces to score goals.

Who are the danger men to watch out for?

Mitch Pinnock is the key man in attack. He has 12 assists and seven goals and is their man creative spark. He takes corners and free-kicks and also has a dangerous long throw.

Sam Hoskins is top scorer with eight goals but watch out for the defenders from set-pieces; centre-backs Jon Guthrie and Fraser Horsfall have 14 goals between them this season.

Pools came from behind to claim a late win in the reverse fixture, can they seal a double over the Cobblers this weekend? How do you see it playing out?

I suspect it will be a tight, low-scoring game, which is normally the case with Northampton due to the way they play.

Brady's team really need to win this one to avoid being caught by teams below them. I predict a cagey 2-1 home victory.

