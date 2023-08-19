John Askey's side are looking for their first away win of the season whilst the hosts are looking to follow up their remarkable opening day win over Oldham Athletic on home soil.

Kevin Maher’s side are level on points with Pools after the opening three games of the new season, having suffered their first defeat in midweek at Dorking Wanderers, despite all of the uncertainty surrounding the club off the field.

The Shrimpers have just 15 outfield players available to them this season, having been placed under a transfer embargo last September.

Southend United head coach Kevin Maher. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

And with that said, just what can Hartlepool expect from their trip to Roots Hall this afternoon?

The Mail caught up with chief sports reporter of the Southend Echo, Chris Phillips, to get the inside track on Maher’s side:

It's been a difficult period for Southend United – particularly over the summer. How worried were you that the season would not start?

I think everyone was worried about whether Southend would be able to start the season or not. It was extremely concerning right up until the week before the season got going really.

Where do things stand now with regards to the club’s off-field issues?

The staff and players are up to date with their wages but the club are back in court on Wednesday and that’s a very important day for the future of the club.

If the bill is paid it could lead to the transfer embargo being lifted which has been in place for nearly a year now.

If the bill isn’t paid then the embargo definitely remains in place and it’s very likely there will be a 10 point deduction. So Wednesday is extremely important.

Given all of that in the backdrop, how impressive has Southend United’s start to the season been?

It’s been incredible really. Blues have 15 players and only really had two proper pre-season friendlies ahead of the new season.

To put in the level of performances they have done is staggering really and shows the spirit the small squad have.

What can Hartlepool expect from Southend United this weekend?

Southend have played with wing-backs for all of their matches so far this season and like to get on the front foot. In terms of team news, there are only 15 players available so there won’t be many changes, but Wes Fonguck could return.

Who are the key players Hartlepool should watch out for?

Harry Cardwell has started the season well with three goals in three games, so he’s certainly one who immediately springs to mind.

How do you see the game and the season playing out?

Southend are the hardest club to predict at this level. The situation the club finds itself in means long-term predictions are pretty impossible to make unfortunately.