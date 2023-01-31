Keith Curle anticipated a long couple of days following the defeat to Colchester United as he attempts to bring in those additional players who could make a difference and steer Hartlepool away from their relegation fears.

So far, however, Curle has hit numerous roadblocks when it comes to his targets this month having missed out on several players with time now running out ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline.

The focus remains on bringing in another striker to complement Josh Umerah and Jack Hamilton - who went off injured against Colchester whilst a defender remains another priority following Rollin Menayese’s season ending injury and Peter Hartley being taken off injured.

Hartlepool United remain interested in a striker and a defender. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Things may change however should Umerah leave the club after he was subject of a bid from League One side Burton Albion.

The club has held an interest in Solihull Moors forward Andrew Dallas but that is a deal which may escape Pools with Grimsby Town believed to be in the mix for the 23-year-old’s signature.

Failure to land Dallas may see Curle turn towards the loan market for a late deal elsewhere.

For Hartlepool to enjoy a relatively successful deadline day they will need to bring in at least two players and keep hold of talisman Umerah.