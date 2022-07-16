Tom Crawford cancelled out Ben House’s opener for Lincoln as Paul Hartley’s side stepped up their preparations.

Hartley handed a first start to new signing Josh Umerah as supporters got to see their new look side in action for the first time against the League One outfit.

Pools can be fairly pleased with their afternoon’s work as they gained yet more valuable minutes ahead of the new campaign.

Hartlepool United were back in action at the Suit Direct Stadium against Lincoln City. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

And here are some of the talking points from Pools’ latest pre-season outing.

Should we be worried about Sterry’s absence?

With just two weeks to go until the start of the season, Jamie Sterry’s pre-season fitness remains a slight concern after the full-back once again missed out on Hartley’s squad to face Lincoln.

Sterry has not featured since the defeat to Hibernian last month where he picked up a slight injury.

Paul Hartley got his first taste of the Suit Direct Stadium. Picture by FRANK REID

The 26-year-old could be seen at Marske United on Tuesday being put through his paces with head of sports science Keith McGrath which suggested he was closing in on a return to the squad - something which was supported by Hartley’s post-match suggestion of Sterry being involved against Lincoln providing he came through the rest of the week’s training unscathed.

As has been the case throughout pre-season with those not involved, Sterry was again in attendance at the Suit Direct Stadium, but there may be some slight concerns over whether he has suffered a setback in his return to full fitness.

Pools have just two more pre-season fixtures lined up before their trip to Walsall in a fortnight for Sterry to gain what will be important minutes to boost his match fitness if he is to feature on the opening day of the season.

The consoling factor is that Hartley does have options to fill Sterry’s absence with Reghan Tumilty and Reagan Ogle each able to operate at right-back.

Josh Umerah made his first Hartlepool United appearance against Lincoln City. MI News & Sport Ltd

Tumilty started against the Imps and almost opened the scoring inside two minutes when bursting forward down the right before his cross grazed the bar.

Tumilty played the full 90 minutes and supported Hastie well, while being solid with his defensive duties, while Ogle was brought on at centre-back once more.

A step up in level?

Pools utilised their opening two pre-season fixtures back in the UK as important minutes in the legs against non-league opposition, all the while offering some financial benefit to those local non-league clubs.

But while Hartley has suggested pre-season remains about building up the players fitness, a step up in quality of opposition is an opportune moment for Pools to start showing glimpses of the tireless efforts being put into practice from Hartley and assistant Gordon Young on the training ground.

And some of those endeavours were on show from the off at the Suit Direct Stadium with Pools making a fast start.

Three times in the opening 10 minutes Pools came close to scoring with Tumilty clipping the bar before Jake Hastie and new signing Umerah both tested Carl Rushworth in the Lincoln goal.

We saw glimpses of the high tempo football Hartley is keen to bring, particularly Hastie who was direct in his running at the defence on a number of occasions.

Hastie and Umerah showed their first signs of cohesion when the winger played a lovely reverse ball into the path of the striker who was on target with his effort.

In defence, things remain the same in that Pools will build from the back and be progressive through the lines irrespective of any pressure they may come under, while Crawford continues to show signs of thriving in a more advanced role behind the striker.

It was, on the whole, an encouraging afternoon for Pools on the field with the opposition set to step up further over the next 10 days.

Subs bench highlights needs

As we saw at an alarming rate towards the end of last season, Pools were unable to fill their full quota of substitutes in the final few games of the season due to something of an injury crisis within the squad.

Currently for Hartley however, Pools have the same issue when having just one or two injuries.

Hartley named five subs against Lincoln, one of those a trialist, with Sterry, Euan Murray and Marcus Carver missing through injury.

And with the EFL voting in favour of five substitutes from a seven-man bench this season, Hartley will be keen to ensure he can fill those seats throughout the season.

We know Hartley is working hard behind the scenes to bring in new recruits but over the course of a season it becomes a squad game and the importance of having players to impact games from the bench will be crucial.

Set piece threat

One of Pools’ achilles heels last season, at least in an attacking sense, was their lack of threat from set pieces over the course of the year which in no part contributed to them being one of League Two’s lowest scorers.

However, as Crawford powered in a header for the equaliser against Lincoln, it represented Pools’ second goal in a week from set pieces after Alex Lacey headed in against Billingham Synthonia.

But while that Lacey header came as a result of a goalkeeping error, here against Lincoln, Crawford’s goal was as clean and as direct as you would like from a set piece.

When taking over the role Hartley was only too aware of Pools’ record in front of goal and in defending their own goal which means he will have undoubtedly be aware of their record from set piece scenarios last season.

So already, this shows signs of encouragement if Pools are able to make opponents think twice when defending freekicks and corners this season.

Umerah first look

Much of the focus for Pools supporters will have been on new striker Umerah who was given 90 minutes in his first start for the club.

And the 25-year-old made a strong start, coming close to scoring when Rushworth pushed his effort around the post.