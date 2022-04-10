Lee was left disappointed with last week’s defeat by Salford City at the Suit Direct Stadium where he conceded his players lacked fight.

It made a trip to League Two leaders Forest Green seem all the more daunting, with Rob Edwards’ side on the brink of promotion to League One.

But Lee was pleased with the reaction he got from his squad as they were able to grind out a positive result at the New Lawn Stadium.

Graeme Lee was pleased with the response of his Hartlepool United players in Forest Green Rovers draw. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Lee must have been left wondering what he could do when watching on as his side conceded another stunning goal, this time from Regan Hendry.

A week ago it was Salford’s Jason Lowe who let fly from distance to find the top corner and here, early in the second half, Hendry unleashed a superb volley into the top corner from the edge of the area leaving Ben Killip little chance.

Pools had to ride their luck a little in the aftermath of that strike before dragging themselves level when Tom Crawford’s excellent pass found Omar Bogle who ended his recent run without a goal to earn Pools a solid point on the road.

“We’re pleased. I enjoyed the game because if our lads are fighting and scrapping for everything then you enjoy it,” Lee told The Mail.

Hartlepool United came from behind to claim a point against League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers. (Credit: James Holyoak | MI News)

“If we played anything like we did against Salford we were going to get turned over.

“But it was what we wanted to see today. We fought for the first and second balls. We had to dig in and ride our luck at times because you’re up against the best team in the league.

“At times we matched them and we created opportunities but we were working for each other and we were fighting for each other and I thought we squeezed the pitch much better.

“We weren’t as good in possession of the ball as we probably should have been but what we were wanting the lads to do, and what they had to do coming up against top of the league, they did and thankfully with that they got their reward with the result.”

The result, coupled with Oldham Athletic’s defeat to Port Vale mathematically secured Pools’ League Two status for next season but it also continued what has been an impressive transformation away from home since Lee’s arrival.

Pools had taken just four points on their travels since Lee was appointed in December but have gained 15 in the 11 away games since.

“Home or away you want to win games but it has to start first and foremost with that fight and that desire to work for each other and understanding your roles in the team so everyone is switched on.

“Thankfully we’re delighted with it today. They had to work for each other all over the pitch.

“We probably made a few errors in the game where we gave them more opportunities than I would have liked but thankfully they didn’t execute them.