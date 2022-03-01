3. Eddy Jones

Jones made six appearances for Pools since joining on-loan from Stoke City in the summer before being recalled in January. Graeme Lee said: "They sent him out on loan and they want him to be playing games and they want him to develop and they just felt if he wasn't going to be starting week-in-week-out they were going to bring him back and assess how he is but I think they’re looking to get him on a loan that is going to give him more game time." And that proved to be the case as the 20-year-old joined non-league Altrincham on-loan. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Photo: Will Matthews