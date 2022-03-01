Graeme Lee had his first taste of the window and brought in no fewer than seven players to help improve his squad with the likes of Omar Bogle, Marcus Carver and loan midfielders Bryn Morris from Burton Albion and Joe White from Newcastle United.
But there were just as many heading for the exit from the Suit Direct Stadium in January thanks to a number of loanees being recalled with the likes of Tyler Burey and Matty Daly heading back to their parent clubs.
But what about those who were linked with a switch to Pools that never materialised?
What about some of those returning loan stars who never came back to the Suit Direct Stadium?
Here we take a look at some of the players tipped with a move to Pools throughout the month of January and what has happened since being linked with Lee’s side.
1. Trevor Carson
Pools were in talks with the Northern Ireland goalkeeper over a return to the Suit Direct Stadium before League One side Morecambe swooped in to take the 33-year-old on-loan where he has made 10 appearances in all competitions. (Photo by Orn E. BORGEN / NTB / AFP) (Photo by ORN E. BORGEN/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)
2. Richard O'Donnell
O'Donnell was another goalkeeper Graeme Lee had mused over following the exit of Jonathan Mitchell after the 33-year-old appeared to fall out of favour at Bradford City with the arrival of Alex Bass on-loan from Portsmouth. O'Donnell's last appearance came in the FA Cup in November but saw his chances increase when Sam Hornby joined Colchester United on deadline day to scupper any potential move to Pools. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
3. Eddy Jones
Jones made six appearances for Pools since joining on-loan from Stoke City in the summer before being recalled in January. Graeme Lee said: "They sent him out on loan and they want him to be playing games and they want him to develop and they just felt if he wasn't going to be starting week-in-week-out they were going to bring him back and assess how he is but I think they’re looking to get him on a loan that is going to give him more game time." And that proved to be the case as the 20-year-old joined non-league Altrincham on-loan. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)
4. Carl Piergianni
With Luke Hendrie exiting Pools on transfer deadline day Graeme Lee had flirted with the idea of a replacement in defence with Oldham Athletic captain Piergianni atop of that list. Enquiries were made over the commanding defender but things did not progress into a bid from Pools in the end with Piergianni still a regular in the Latics' squad. (Photo by James Gill/Getty Images)
