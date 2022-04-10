It may have been on the cards for several weeks now but it’s always nice to have things rubber stamped and that’s exactly what Pools did on Saturday as they claimed a well earned point from the League Two leaders.

Omar Bogle cancelled out Regan Hendry’s strike and, coupled with Oldham Athletic’s defeat to Port Vale, it means Graeme Lee’s side are now mathematically safe from relegation.

Survival has been the main aim for Pools this season and thanks to an impressive second half of the campaign they have now accomplished that with five games to spare.

Hartlepool United supporters have had their say after officially securing their Football League status with draw against Forest Green Rovers. (Credit: Federico Maranesi | MI News)

And here is how fans have been reacting:

@KDixon1984: When we had 6 weeks turnaround after promotion at Bristol and we kicked the season off against Crawley I’d have bitten your hand off for the season we have had! Superb

@SteTrotter: For our 1st season back in the EFL every person who has being there from the start or whether they came in January needs to be proud of themselves for the season they had and challenges they faced. Hopefully we manage to get all contracts sorted out and then push on next season.

@douggyhufc: Never in doubt best season in league 2 for a long time.

@TMHG91: Been a great season for the club. Another year of progress on the years before. Long may it continue. I'd have taken 3rd bottom when the season began.

@JordRich97: Many had us rock bottom in their predictions. Two week break in the summer for the players, seven weeks to recruit, a manager walking away six weeks after signing a new contract & we’re mid table, reached the Fourth Round of the FA Cup and Semi-Final of the PJT. What a season!

@juliethepoolie: Never been more proud to be a Poolie, fantastic season back in the league

@stucath70: When we got promoted all I wanted from this first season was safety and not having to look over our shoulder. We have had so many highs this season, definitely exceeded my expectations.