Hartley was enthused following his side’s first win of the season against Harrogate Town in midweek and suggested he expects business to go on right up until tonight’s 11pm deadline.

And, here at The Mail, our Pools writer Joe Ramage shares what he thinks can be expected across transfer deadline day.

How busy will Pools be?

Hartlepool United are hopeful of completing business on transfer deadline day. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Although things have been quiet, with Hartley himself suggesting as recently as Tuesday night that no deals were imminent, I would suspect there will be activity throughout the day. There needs to be.

While a first win of the season was a welcome relief, a Papa Johns Trophy victory will do little to amend the growing concerns of the first month of the campaign.

A centre-back, a creative midfielder and a striker have been the priority for some time now and that remains the case.

I’d like to think we will see at least two of the three brought in by the close of play.

Hartlepool United are interested in bringing Newcastle United midfielder Joe White back to the club on loan. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Who is linked?

Again, things have been quiet outside of the possibility of a return for Newcastle United midfielder Joe White.

A loan deal for White has been rumbling along in the background for a couple of weeks now as both Newcastle and Hartlepool have awaited his return to fitness.

White’s back-to-back appearances for the Magpies under-21s over the last week should give both clubs an idea as to where he is at in relation to that and whether a deal is worthwhile doing.

Pools have been trying to fill this area of the pitch for over a month now having missed out on a handful of targets in recent weeks and this is one which could go down to the wire of the 11pm deadline as White is thought to have one or two options available to him as he mulls over a decision.

Will there be outgoings?

When asked this week Hartley suggested not, but as we know, things can change quickly in football.

As we have seen already on occasion in the early part of the season, Hartley has been forced to leave certain players out of his squad of 18 which will only cause some players to raise questions about their future.

Tom Crawford might have been one of those had the deadline been a fortnight ago, but after a solid performance in midweek he may just have wrestled himself back into contention.

It seems unlikely anybody would leave on a permanent basis at this stage, unless Pools are offered a presentable sum for one of their assets such as a David Ferguson or a Jamie Sterry which, again, would be unexpected.

But there may be time for an exit on loan, albeit perhaps not today, given the non-league window will remain open for business after the EFL window closes.