Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll's recent chopping and changing is a sure sign things are not going to plan at Pools. When the embattled boss first arrived at the Prestige Group Stadium in April, he promised to implement his own unique way of playing, centred on a relentless press all over the pitch. While Sarll has, to an extent, been able to make his mark on Pools, particularly when it comes to defensive organisation and structure, the increasingly frustrated fanbase have been left feeling short changed in other areas. After a strong start that saw Pools win seven points from their first three games, Sarll's side seem to have regressed and the press for which the manager is renowned has never really got going. The team Sarll picked for Saturday's trip to Forest Green, which saw him drop Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey, who scored 38 goals between them last season, suggests he is grappling for a solution as the pressure continues to mount.

Probably the position supporters were most concerned about heading into the new campaign was goalkeeper.

After Brad Young made his debut at the weekend, Pools have already used three different goalkeepers this season, usually an indicator that things are not going well in-between the sticks.

Both Joel Dixon and Pete Jameson struggled for large parts of the previous campaign and Pools managed just five clean sheets all season.

Sarll has made a series of changes to his side in recent weeks as he bids to mastermind a return to form.

Despite a strong end to his loan spell, Jameson didn't do enough to earn a permanent deal and dropped down a division to return to local rivals Darlington, while Dixon was transfer-listed following a torrid first 12 months in the North East.

It was a source of consternation and concern, then, when Pools were a week away from the start of the new campaign with only Dixon on their books.

For all supporters might criticise Sarll's handling of other areas, the boss was adept in how he dealt with the goalkeeping situation and prevented it from becoming a crisis.

After a long and fruitless search for a new man from higher up the pyramid, Sarll called on the experience of Adam Smith, who he knew from his time in charge of Yeovil, when the pair helped the Glovers reach the National League play-offs.

Most fans expected Sarll to put his faith in Smith when the season started, but he instead surprised a few and gave Dixon the gloves.

Despite one nervy moment late on in the opening day victory over Yeovil, Dixon rewarded Sarll's faith with some much-improved performances, keeping three clean sheets in a row.

Pools further strengthened in the goalkeeping department at the end of August when Brad Young returned to his hometown club on a season-long loan from Leicester.

The luckless Dixon sustained a serious injury just a day after Young's arrival, although again Sarll surprised supporters with his decision to promote Smith ahead of the new arrival.

The 31-year-old started the next five games and did well enough but lost his place after shipping three goals against Rochdale - in truth, there was little he could have done about any of them, although his haphazard distribution was a frustration among fans.

Young's patience was eventually rewarded and, by all accounts, he produced an assured debut against Forest Green.

While Smith has done next to nothing wrong, Young will surely be the man to start moving forward.

For the most part, the back four has been less contentious.

David Ferguson is the club's only recognised left-back and, despite an indifferent start to the new season, Pools really missed his experience, awareness and understanding of the role when he was suspended for the defeat to Rochdale and Sarll switched to three at the back, deploying Luke Charman as a makeshift wing-back.

Tom Parkes has been outstanding - arguably his side's best performer so far this season - while Billy Sass-Davies impressed while deputising for skipper Luke Waterfall, who has already served two suspensions.

Although Sarll clearly holds Waterfall's leadership in high regard, Sass-Davies can count himself extremely unfortunate to have lost his place immediately after the captain's return.

Pools have used a host of different right-backs but will be hoping Dan Dodds can make the position his own for the remainder of the campaign.

After waiting almost a year to make his comeback from an anterior cruciate ligament injury on the opening day, Dodds missed the next seven matches.

Teenager Louis Stephenson, a popular figure with a bright future ahead of him, played the next five games but fell out of favour after struggling during the goalless draw against Braintree and was subsequently shipped out on loan to Blyth.

Kieron Freeman, who helped Sheffield United win promotion to the Premier League, proved a reliable replacement, making six appearances before sustaining an inopportune injury during the defeat to Ebbsfleet the day before his short-term deal expired.

Sarll will certainly be hoping that, moving forwards, the back four almost picks itself but Billy Sass-Davies certainly deserves to have a say and the 24-year-old will likely partner Waterfall for the first time at the weekend after Parkes picked up his fifth booking just 12 games into the new campaign at Forest Green.

Sarll's new look midfield promised a lot but has, for the most part, delivered disappointingly little.

Nathan Sheron has been the best of the new recruits and one of his side's better players, impressing with his industry, tenacity and versatility.

Jack Hunter has made a more mixed start to his Pools career - scoring the winner on the opening day against Yeovil before costing his side with a needless red card against Woking - and is now set for at least three months on the sidelines with a knee injury; the 26-year-old's absence will likely be keenly felt.

Irishman Greg Sloggett impressed in pre-season and was fated as something of a hidden gem from the Emerald Isle but has struggled to get going so far, while Derby County loanee Darren Robinson has taken a while to make any sort of impact but received a glowing review from Sarll after making his first start against Forest Green.

Nicky Featherstone, now the club's fourth highest appearance maker of all time, might divide opinion but few would argue that Pools have looked a better side with him in it this season.

Sarll's decision to start three defensive-minded midfielders on Saturday - Sloggett, Sheron and Robinson - was contentious to say the least.

Featherstone's introduction into that trio would surely help a Pools side who are struggling to keep the ball.

Of course, what most fans would like to see is the return to the side of Anthony Mancini.

The mercurial Frenchman is the one midfielder with genuine creativity capable of producing a moment of magic.

He's shown a handful of flashes this season, notably when changing the game after his half time introduction against Boston earlier this month, scoring the equaliser as he inspired Pools to come from behind and take three points.

A solid base makes sense and there's something to like about all of Sarll's midfield additions, but Featherstone's consummate calmness and composure as well as Mancini's magic surely wouldn't go amiss for a side that have scored just seven goals in 12 games and have struggled in possession.

The forward line has been subject to a host of changes in recent weeks as Sarll looks to help Pools rediscover their goalscoring touch.

On the left, Luke Charman's determination and drive probably gives him the edge ahead of Roshaun Mathurin, although the Palace loanee proved he can run him close when impressing on his debut against Halifax.

Joe Grey lined up in a more central role against both Dagenham and Redbridge and Rochdale before dropping to the bench against Forest Green but has to be one of the first names of the teamsheet on the right flank.

The 21-year-old has scored three of his side's seven goals this season and is one of the National League's brightest young talents.

Adam Campbell has struggled to adapt to Sarll's direct brand of football but should still have a lot to offer, either on the flank or in a central role, although the boss might have to choose between him and Mancini and both men will need Pools to get the ball down more often.

The headline from the trip to Gloucestershire was the omission of Mani Dieseruvwe.

The talismanic frontman scored 25 goals last season, including 23 in the National League, but has had a frustrating beginning to the campaign, scoring twice in 12 games.

Gary Madine, who has scored more than 100 goals and won five promotions throughout his distinguished career, is clearly an impressive replacement but Pools fans will not want to see Dieseruvwe languishing on the bench for too long.

For all the 29-year-old might have the build of a so-called target man, that is not the role to which he is best suited.

At his best, he is athletic, instinctive and lethal in the box. He remains the man to lead the line, but Pools must start playing to his strengths.

With the squad Pools have, it's hard not to feel like they should be doing much better.

Most supporters went into the campaign hopeful of a play-off push and it's far too early to give up on that just yet.

Sarll is searching for a solution to his side's recent issues but it might be time to go back to the drawing board. A few adjustments to his style and team selection and Pools could soon be looking up rather than down.