What Jonathan Woodgate's Middlesbrough team against Brentford tells us ahead of Riverside clash
Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate has named an unchanged side for this afternoon’s Riverside clash against Brentford.
Boro skipper George Friend was expected to be fit for the game after recovering from an injury he sustained last season but hasn’t even made the matchday squad.
It means Ryan Shotton and Daniel Ayala keep their places in the heart of defence, while youngster Hayden Coulson will once again start at left-back.
On the other side of Boro’s backline, Jonny Howson has been preferred to new arrival Anfernee Dijksteel at right-back, reiterating the point that everyone will have to fight for their place.
Following their contributions at Luton last week, Ashley Fletcher and Marvin Johnson remain on the flanks with Marcus Browne and Marcus Tavernier on the bench.
In fact, there is only one change to the subs bench which was selected at Luton, with Dijksteel coming into the squad for Nathan Wood.