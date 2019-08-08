What Middlesbrough fans can expect to happen on transfer deadline day
Transfer deadline day has arrived – but what can Middlesbrough fans expect before today’s 5pm deadline.
A couple of weeks ago it looked like the Teessiders may be facing a mad dash to secure last minute deals and bulk up their squad for a 46-game Championship campaign.
Yet head coach Jonathan Woodgate now seems content with the squad at his disposal and admitted in Wednesday’s press conference that may be that in terms of incomings.
“We're working really hard to get one more in,” said Woodgate following the arrival of Anfernee Dijksteel from Charlton on Wednesday – Boro’s fourth signing of the summer.
“If someone becomes available and they're the right fit then yes, we'll do it. If he isn't, we won't. I've got to look after this club.”
The position of the player in question remains unclear, yet, following the arrival of Dijksteel and fellow full-back Marc Bola, it is likely Boro will be targeting another creative wide player ahead of the deadline.
Fleetwood’s Wes Burns has been strongly linked with the Teessiders and at 24-years-old fits the ‘young, hungry’ description Woodgate has spoken about.
Boro have also been credited with interest in a loan move for West Ham’s Grady Diangana, yet Championship rivals West Brom are reportedly closing in on the player.
Another centre-back isn’t out of the question, either, and Boro haven’t replaced towering defender Aden Flint following his move to Cardiff.
In terms of outgoings, goalkeeper Aynsley Pears and full-back Djed Spence, among others, will be expected to depart on loan before the end of the month.