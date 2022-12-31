What needs to improve for Hartlepool United in 2023?
Hartlepool United will be hoping for better fortune in 2023 with manager Keith Curle highlighting the club’s recruitment as one of the key areas which needs to improve moving forward into the new year whilst also suggesting it is vital the club remains in the Football League.
Curle has been in charge since mid-September after being appointed, initially, on an interim basis following the sacking of Paul Hartley after the Scotsman had gone nine league games without a win to start the season.
Curle replaced Hartley and has been able to steady things behind the scenes as well as limp Hartlepool into the January transfer window outside of the bottom two, having picked up four wins from his 14 league games in charge.
Curle was handed the permanent role as manager at the Suit Direct Stadium in December as he is tasked with keeping Hartlepool in the Football League this season.
But looking ahead of that, Curle wants to see improvements which can be carried forward at the club beyond what will, hopefully, be a successful season in staving off relegation.
“We don’t take our eye off the fact that this football club needs to be playing league football next season,” said Curle.
“We’re taking little steps forward, but we can see what we want to do and where we want to go.”
Curle added to The Mail on the improvements needed in 2023: “The recruitment. The structure of the recruitment is something I’ve bought into and it’s a work in progress getting that in line so that it’s something which can be passed over and passed on.
“We want to create a DNA and an identity of Hartlepool United as a footballing department and as a footballing team.
“We want to be difficult to beat. We want teams who play against us to know they’ve been in a game, not only technically but tactically and physically as well.
“We need to be more competitive, we need to be aggressive and we want to create that bounce and get the drum banging in the corner as a sign of our intent.”