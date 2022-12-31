Curle has been in charge since mid-September after being appointed, initially, on an interim basis following the sacking of Paul Hartley after the Scotsman had gone nine league games without a win to start the season.

Curle replaced Hartley and has been able to steady things behind the scenes as well as limp Hartlepool into the January transfer window outside of the bottom two, having picked up four wins from his 14 league games in charge.

Curle was handed the permanent role as manager at the Suit Direct Stadium in December as he is tasked with keeping Hartlepool in the Football League this season.

Hartlepool United will be hoping for improvement in 2023. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

But looking ahead of that, Curle wants to see improvements which can be carried forward at the club beyond what will, hopefully, be a successful season in staving off relegation.

“We don’t take our eye off the fact that this football club needs to be playing league football next season,” said Curle.

“We’re taking little steps forward, but we can see what we want to do and where we want to go.”

Curle added to The Mail on the improvements needed in 2023: “The recruitment. The structure of the recruitment is something I’ve bought into and it’s a work in progress getting that in line so that it’s something which can be passed over and passed on.

“We want to create a DNA and an identity of Hartlepool United as a footballing department and as a footballing team.

“We want to be difficult to beat. We want teams who play against us to know they’ve been in a game, not only technically but tactically and physically as well.