What next for Hartlepool United?

Hartlepool United are facing an uncertain future following a dramatic week that saw the shock resignation of chairman Raj Singh.

Singh announced his decision to step down in a bullish statement published on the club's official website on Tuesday evening, alleging that "personal abuse and misrepresentation of information" had made his position "untenable". Singh, who has been at the helm of Pools since he stepped in to save it from the threat of administration at the end of the 2017/18 season, vowed to continue funding club operations until the end of the campaign, while an interim board has been established to oversee "club operations".

Singh's tenure has been a hugely controversial one. While his intervention saved the club from potential footballing oblivion, the last few seasons have been characterised by a series of contentious managerial appointments, a lack of communication, the deterioration of the once pristine pitch at the Prestige Group Stadium and a growing disconnect between fans and the enigmatic owner. There have been some very good times under Singh, not least the memorable promotion-winning campaign led by Dave Challinor in 2021. Pools reached the fourth round of the FA Cup, setting up a trip to Premier League Crystal Palace, and the semi-finals of the Football League Trophy the following season, while fans look back on the 2021/22 campaign as one where the atmosphere inside the Prestige Group Stadium was as good as it has ever been.

However, relegation back to the National League in 2023 means that, in purely footballing terms, Pools are pretty much back where they started. Pools finished the 2017/18 season in 15th and are currently 15th with nine games to go this term. Other than Challinor, Singh's record when it comes to managerial appointments has been indifferent to say the least, with the likes of Paul Hartley, Keith Curle and Darren Sarll among the most divisive bosses in the club's modern history. While the club is on far firmer financial footing than when he arrived - and that, surely, has been Singh's crowning achievement - there is a sense that the scope and ambition of the club's vision has lessened, particularly in the last couple of years. Many fans, who had to contend with a hike in their season ticket prices over the summer, have stopped coming to home games as either a point of principle or a sort of protest against the club's ownership.

Now, Pools are faced with a race against the clock to attract new investment before the end of the season. If things go smoothly, then Pools fans might be able to look forward to a brighter future and Singh's legacy as the man who saved the club will be secured, no matter the tumult of the last few years. The alternative doesn't bear thinking about. While Singh has branded previous prospective buyers as "timewasters", there is optimism that the club's passionate fans and considerable potential will help to secure its future.

In his statement, Singh has painted a fairly stark picture. He suggested that the lack of, in his view, suitable investors was a "concern" and doubled down on his stance that it was not due to an inflated asking price. In fact, there doesn't seem to be an asking price at all. The question was put to Singh when he addressed an impassioned fans' panel earlier this month but little light was shed on the issue. Indeed, it is not the first time Pools fans have felt left in the dark by a lack of communication. While supporters will be alive to the need for a degree of pragmatism and a level of privacy, especially when it comes to something as significant as the sale of their football club, the almost total lack of any sort of effort on the club's part to assuage the understandable fears and concerns of many fans has led to the proliferation of rumour and speculation.

While the sense on the terraces, in the pubs, restaurants and on social media has generally been that Pools fans are in favour of a change at the top, the reaction to the news has been far more mixed. Whether or not Singh's veiled reference to "some supporters and notably a certain supporter group" was meant to cause conflict within the fanbase, that is what it seems to have done. Various groups, foremost among them the Supporters' Trust, the Hart of Our Club 1908 and the North West Corner have been involved in a war of words in the days that have followed Singh's resignation. The Hart of Our Club went so far as to brand the developments, somewhat histrionically, as a "catastrophic failure".

While Pools are faced with an uncertain future and the step into the relative unknown is understandably daunting, there is light at the end of the tunnel. The interim board who, rather cryptically, seem to be remaining anonymous for the time being, released a statement on Friday afternoon confirming that talks with potential new owners had already begun. It's true that the next few months are likely to contain an element of jeopardy for Pools fans, but few successful clubs have got to where they are without ever taking calculated risks. Get things right, and Pools could be set to take a significant step forward.

For better or worse, Hartlepool United look like they are approaching the edge of another new dawn. For all Pools have made some strides off the pitch under Singh, there is a sense that things have started to regress on it. If the club does indeed change hands, then there is no guarantee of success and Pools will still have to live within their means. Yet the heart and soul that has defined the club throughout its entire history seems to have diminished in the last couple of years. A change, fraught with risk though it may be, might be exactly what is needed to help Hartlepool United rediscover itself.