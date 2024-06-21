2 . The full-back has been running for three months

Dodds has been gradually working his way back to fitness and has been building up his running for three months. As supporters saw last season with Anthony Mancini's ill-fated comeback from a groin injury in March, which lasted around 10 minutes before he limped off again, it's important to be patient. Dodds should benefit from the summer break, which gives him more time to get additional miles into his legs.Photo: Frank Reid