1. Great news, Dodds is "still on track" and "feeling good"
ACL injuries are notoriously difficult to come back from and the recovery process is long and challenging; Dodds has been out for 10 months so far. As an explosive player, it's crucial he's able to trust his body again as he looks to hit the ground running when he returns. The 23-year-old assures fans he is making good progress and is "feeling good".Photo: FRANK REID NATIONALWORLD 2022
2. The full-back has been running for three months
Dodds has been gradually working his way back to fitness and has been building up his running for three months. As supporters saw last season with Anthony Mancini's ill-fated comeback from a groin injury in March, which lasted around 10 minutes before he limped off again, it's important to be patient. Dodds should benefit from the summer break, which gives him more time to get additional miles into his legs.Photo: Frank Reid
3. He has had a series of one-to-one sessions to build up sharpness
It will, inevitably, take Dodds some time before he can regain his match sharpness; of course, no matter what he does, nothing can replicate the intensity of a full-blooded, competitive game. He's 23, fit and lean, so he should be able to make a fairly seamless transition back into a match environment, providing his knee holds out.Photo: FRANK REID NATIONALWORLD 2022
4. Pre-season is planned as the final stage of his rehabilitation programme
It's likely that Dodds' minutes in pre-season will be very carefully monitored as he eases himself back into things. He insists that "my knee is feeling fine" but will be aware that he still faces a number of final hurdles before he can be signed off by the medical team.Photo: FRANK REID NATIONALWORLD 2022
