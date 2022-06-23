Fixtures release day is a day all football fans at any level acknowledge as they learn who their side will face, and when, during the upcoming campaign.

And for Hartlepool United, their season begins with a trip to the Banks’s Stadium to take on Walsall on Saturday, July 30 – a fixture in which they suffered a 3-1 defeat in last season.

Pools will welcome back several of their former players this year including Luke Molyneux who recently left the club to join Doncaster Rovers.

Meanwhile, Pools will also welcome back former manager Dave Challinor after he left the Suit Direct Stadium to guide Stockport County to the National League title.

But just when are some of Pools’ key fixtures this season?

Here, at The Mail, we look at some of the main dates for the diary over the coming season for Pools in League Two.

1. Walsall (a) - July 30 Hartlepool United will begin the 2022/23 season with a trip to Walsall on Saturday, July 30.

2. AFC Wimbledon (h) - August 6 Paul Hartley's first game at the Suit Direct Stadium will be against AFC Wimbledon.

3. Doncaster Rovers (h) - September 10 Luke Molyneux will return to the Suit Direct Stadium in early September when Pools host Doncaster. The return fixture at the Eco-Power Stadium is on February 4, 2023.

4. Carlisle United (h) - October 8 The first meeting with Carlisle will take place at the Suit Direct Stadium in October with the return fixture at Brunton Park taking place on January 7, 2023.