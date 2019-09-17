Middlesbrough's Jonny Howson has missed the side's last two games with a hernia injury.

The midfielder turned right-back, 31, had been one of Boro’s best performers at the start of the season but has missed the side’s last two games, against Bristol City and Reading, because of the issue.

Howson flew to Germany last week to have the operation and says it all went according to plan.

“I’ve had a little bit of surgery on a hernia,” Howson told Gazette Live at a ‘Football Welcomes’ refugee inclusion project at the Herlingshaw Centre.

“I flew to Germany last Monday and had it done Tuesday morning and it went well and hopefully I won’t be too far away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I saw a specialist surgeon out there the club have used before. I spoke to the club doctor Bryan English and he recommended the surgeon and if he recommends it that’s good enough for me.”

“It is a routine procedure for them and I presume it was all straight-forwards. I’m back on the grass now.”

Boro have four more league games in the next three weeks, against Cardiff, Sheffield Wednesday, Preston and Birmingham, before the second international break of the season at the start of October.

That may be a realistic return target for Howson, who has seen new right-back Anfernee Dijksteel come into the side and stake his claim in recent weeks.

Howson, though, is well on the road to recovery and hopes to be back competing for his place again soon.

“Since I’ve had it done I’ve been speaking to quite a few of the lads who have had hernias before in their careers,” he added.

“It seems a fairly common thing and people recover well with no problems so hopefully I’ll be back quick and as good as new.

“I’m not sure of the timetable but I’m outside now, I’ve started running a little bit and it feels really good.