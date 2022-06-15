When will Hartlepool United learn their Carabao Cup and Papa John's Trophy opponents

Pools will discover who they will face on the opening day of the season when the EFL releases its fixtures for the 2022/23 campaign on Thursday, June 23 at 9am with the club also set to learn their opponents in both cup competitions soon after.

Pools were eliminated at the first round stage of the League Cup a year ago when falling to a narrow defeat by Crewe Alexandra while former manager Graeme Lee came within a penalty shootout of taking Pools to Wembley for the first time in their history in the EFL Trophy against Rotherham United.

And the journey to Wembley will begin again in August with the Carabao Cup first round draw taking place at 2.30pm on Thursday, June 23 with the fixture to take place the week commencing August 8.

Hartlepool United reached the semi-final of the EFL Trophy last season. Picture byMartin Swinney.

The Papa John’s Trophy group stage draw will also take place next week at the earlier time of 11.30am on Thursday, June 23 with the opening group game scheduled for the week commencing August 29.

Pools will host two of their group stage fixtures at the Suit Direct Stadium and will form part of the northern section of the competition.