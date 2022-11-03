News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United made it to the fourth round of the FA Cup against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in 2021-22. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Where are the Hartlepool United squad who featured against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup? Photo gallery

Hartlepool United return to the FA Cup this weekend, a competition which holds good memories for the club after last season’s exploits.

By Joe Ramage
3 minutes ago

Pools made it to the fourth round of the FA Cup in the 2021-22 campaign, claiming a number of League One and Championship scalps along the way, as they faced Premier League side Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. The Eagles came out on top, 2-0 in London, in front of over 4,500 Hartlepool supporters in the away end.

Players, staff and supporters shared a memorable moment with one another at the full-time whistle as their cup journey came to an end. But how many of those players involved at Selhurst Park are likely to make the trip to Solihull Moors in this season’s first round at the weekend? Here, at The Mail, we take a look at those who featured against Crystal Palace, and where they are now.

1. Ben Killip

Killip remains Hartlepool's No.1 after claiming that honour last season including for the FA Cup tie with Crystal Palace. Picture by FRANK REID.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Jamie Sterry

Sterry has just over six months left on his Hartlepool contract and remains a key player for the club but has struggled with injury this season. (Credit: Federico Maranesi | MI News)

Photo: Federico Maranesi

3. Neill Byrne

Byrne was a mainstay in the Pools defence last season but has since moved on to Tranmere Rovers. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Photo: Michael Driver

4. Gary Liddle

Liddle captained Pools in the defeat at Crystal Palace in what would prove to be his final season with the club as he moved on to non-league side South Shields in the summer. (Credit: Federico Maranesi | MI News)

Photo: Federico Maranesi

