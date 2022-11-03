Pools made it to the fourth round of the FA Cup in the 2021-22 campaign, claiming a number of League One and Championship scalps along the way, as they faced Premier League side Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. The Eagles came out on top, 2-0 in London , in front of over 4,500 Hartlepool supporters in the away end.

Players, staff and supporters shared a memorable moment with one another at the full-time whistle as their cup journey came to an end. But how many of those players involved at Selhurst Park are likely to make the trip to Solihull Moors in this season’s first round at the weekend? Here, at The Mail, we take a look at those who featured against Crystal Palace, and where they are now.