Where are they now? 20 years since Hartlepool United reached the League One play-off final

Pools went within a whisker of winning promotion to the Championship for the first time in the club's history. Pools had been leading 2-1 with nine minutes to go thanks to goals from Eifion Williams and Jon Daly, only for a late Steven MacLean penalty to send the game to extra time. With Chris Westwood controversially sent off in the process of conceding the spot-kick, Pools were overrun in extra time and beaten 4-2. Nonetheless, it was a memorable and proud day for Pools fans. 20 years on from the famous game, we've taken a look at what the team are up to now.
1. Dimitrios Konstantopoulos
Renowned as one of the club's greatest ever goalkeepers, Konstantopoulos went on to represent the likes of Coventry, Middlesbrough and AEK Athens after leaving Pools in 2007. He helped Boro win promotion to the Premier League in 2016, keeping a record 22 clean sheets, and was capped by Greece in 2011. He returned to Pools for a second spell in 2019, becoming the oldest person ever to play for the club when he featured in an FA Trophy game at 41 years and 15 days old. Having completed his A Licence, he now works as a coach and has been at Cypriot side AEL Limassol for the last seven months. Photo: FLR
2. Micky Barron
The captain and one of the club's all-time highest appearance makers, Barron has worked in various coaching roles since his retirement and is also the summariser for Pools games on BBC Radio Tees Sport. In May last year, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with heart failure but the popular former full-back is managing the disease. He has had two separate spells as Pools caretaker, in 2011 and again in 2012. He now works at Chester-le-Street United. Photo: FLR
3. Michael Nelson
Nelson, who made more than 300 appearances for Pools, represented 10 different clubs after leaving Victoria Park, including the likes of Norwich, Cambridge and Barnet. He has since turned his hand to coaching, taking charge of Blyth Spartans and Scunthorpe, another of his former clubs. He was Graeme Lee's assistant manager at Pools and also had a spell as joint caretaker in 2022. He now works alongside Barron at Chester-le-Street United. Photo: FLR
4. Chris Westwood
Westwood, who described referee Phil Crossley's decision to send him off in the play-off final as "life-changing", rejected a new deal to remain at Pools in the summer of 2005, returning to his birthplace of the West Midlands to sign for Walsall after almost 300 appearances at Victoria Park. He retired in 2017 and became a support worker with Wolverhampton-based care providers Sevacare. Photo: Ian Walton
