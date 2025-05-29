Where are they now? 20 years since Hartlepool United reached the League One play-off final

1 . Dimitrios Konstantopoulos

Renowned as one of the club's greatest ever goalkeepers, Konstantopoulos went on to represent the likes of Coventry, Middlesbrough and AEK Athens after leaving Pools in 2007. He helped Boro win promotion to the Premier League in 2016, keeping a record 22 clean sheets, and was capped by Greece in 2011. He returned to Pools for a second spell in 2019, becoming the oldest person ever to play for the club when he featured in an FA Trophy game at 41 years and 15 days old. Having completed his A Licence, he now works as a coach and has been at Cypriot side AEL Limassol for the last seven months. Photo: FLR