Dave Challinor makes his return to Hartlepool United this weekend.

Challinor brings his Stockport County side to the Suit Direct Stadium 13 months on from his decision to leave the club despite signing a new three-year deal just weeks previous.

Just days after watching his Hartlepool side suffer a heavy defeat at Leyton Orient, Challinor completed a shock move to Stockport in the National League where he would then go on to win promotion to the Football League for the second successive season, having guided Pools back to the EFL in the 2021 play-off final against Torquay United.

And following an indifferent start to the season at Edgeley Park, Challinor’s side have seen an upturn in form as he returns to the Suit Direct Stadium with his Stockport side now 14th in the League Two table while the side he left behind struggle at the bottom.

A lot has changed in the 13 months since his exit, with Pools now onto their third manager in that time.

But what of the players to feature under Challinor? Pools were beaten 5-0 at Brisbane Road in what would prove to be his final game at the club before joining the Hatters in November last year.

And here, at The Mail, we look at those who featured in Challinor’s final game in charge as manager against Leyton Orient and where they are at now, with just three of the 14 players involved that afternoon in London still at the Suit Direct Stadium and likely to be involved when Hartlepool host Stockport.

1. Jonathan Mitchell It was a day to forget for Mitchell as he had to pick the ball out of his net on five occasions. The goalkeeper made just eight appearances for Pools before completing a move to Doncaster Rovers in January 2022.

2. Reagan Ogle Ogle spent the season with Hartlepool making 24 appearances and looked set to continue this campaign before a move to Scunthorpe United in the summer.

3. Luke Hendrie Hendrie struggled to cement his place in the starting XI at the Suit Direct Stadium and would leave to rejoin Bradford City in January 2022.

4. Gary Liddle Pools legend Liddle turned down the offer of a new deal at the Suit Direct Stadium before moving to non-league side South Shields in the summer.