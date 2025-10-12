Where did it all go wrong for manager Simon Grayson following surprise Hartlepool United sacking?

Simon Grayson became the 13th permanent manager to leave under chairman Raj Singh's tenure after he was sacked following a run of just one win in 11 matches. Picture by Phil Mingo/PPAUK.

Simon Grayson became the 13th permanent manager to leave Hartlepool United under chairman Raj Singh when the club made the "extremely difficult" decision to part company with him on Sunday following a run of just one win in 11 matches.

Of the 13 managers or head coaches to have been appointed since Singh bought the club in 2018, only promotion-winning boss Dave Challinor has lasted more than a year in the role, while he and veteran Lennie Lawrence, who resigned in favour of Anthony Limbrick last season, have left of their own accord. Of the previous five incumbents, none have survived more than 17 games in the dugout, with Grayson leaving having won four, lost four and drawn seven of his 15 games at the helm. True, recent results and, for the most part, performances have been disappointing but it will surely have come as a surprise to many Pools fans when the news of Grayson's departure broke following Saturday's 1-1 draw with Gainsborough Trinity in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round. Perhaps there were things he might have done differently - at times, Grayson was criticised for his defensive-minded team selections and his pragmatic style of play - but it's also clear that being manager of Hartlepool United is a very difficult job indeed.

Yet it all started so well. Despite taking over with the club in relative disarray following various off-field issues at the end of last season that, at times, threatened to push the club to the brink, not to mention the mishandling of the departure of head coach Anthony Limbrick, Grayson managed to enjoy what was generally considered to have been a very successful summer. Having returned to England following spells managing in India and Nepal, Grayson set about on an almost complete overhaul of the Pools squad, welcoming 14 new signings. Despite the high profile departures of Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 43 goals in 89 games during a prolific spell at Victoria Park, and long-serving attacker Joe Grey, there was a genuine sense that Pools headed into the new campaign in a better place - on the pitch at least - than they had finished last season. Pools welcomed five new defensive additions, all of whom have impressed so far this term, and looked to have recruited well at the other end of the pitch too, with the arrivals of Alex Reid, who scored 17 goals in 32 games for Wealdstone last season, Danny Johnson and Jermaine Francis all met with resounding approval.

Pools made a strong start to the season, picking up 10 points from their first 12 matches, but their miserable recent run had seen them slip out of the play-off places and down to 12th in the National League table. Even so, there was still a sense that there were reasons to be positive at Victoria Park, especially with a favourable run of fixtures on the horizon as well as the imminent return of Alex Reid, who was back in training last week. Certainly, Grayson had some back luck with injuries, with Jay Benn missing a handful of weeks at the start of the season, Reiss McNally, who had been so impressive at the beginning of the campaign, sidelined until around December and Reid missing the last four matches with a hamstring injury. Even so, there were times when it felt like Grayson's tactical approach left something to be desired, with Pools dropping points against the likes of Boston, Tamworth, Brackley and Aldershot - all sides that, if they're to be considered genuine play-off contenders, they'd surely be hoping to beat - of late.

Yet whoever takes charge next stands to inherit Grayson's squad of players and many of the problems that have plagued most of the recent Pools managers. It goes without saying that Pools - and Singh in particular - need to get their next appointment right. But with attendances dwindling and fans once again running out of patience, the club simply have to do more to give whoever takes charge next a better chance of success.

